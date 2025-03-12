PM Gaston Browne responds to Asa Banton: ‘His response is of no value to me’

It all began after PM Browne shared a video clip of Asa Banton performing live in Antigua and receiving tips from his fans.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-12 12:51:57

PM Gaston Browne responds to Asa Banton

Antigua and Barbuda: PM Gaston Browne and Dominican artist Asa Banton have entered into a controversy, after the Prime Minister made remarks on the artist’s recent show in Antigua. The Prime Minister shared a sarcastic post on his social media, highlighting public spending priorities, which escalated into clash of opinions, garnering attention of netizens.  

Browne vs Banton: How the controversy started?  

The controversy started after PM Browne shared a video clip of Asa Banton performing live in Antigua and receiving tips from his fans. He shared the post on Facebook, emphasizing that citizens who say that they can’t pay $100 for road development annually, are handing over the same amount as a tip to Asa Banton.  

He sarcastically commented, “I love the generosity of our people” and advised the citizens to invest wisely and prioritize their future. PM Browne’s post quickly garnered attention of users on social media, receiving praise. However, some users expressed a different opinion claiming that ‘Money Pulls’ are common at concerts.  

Asa Banton Replies: ‘People Tip who they like’ 

However, the clash escalated, when Asa Banton reshared PM Browne’s comment on his Facebook and stated that ‘people tip those who they like’.  

And just like that I made headline news in Antigua when the service good you tip the waiter. Mr prime minister I love Antigua, and Antigua love me too. Antiguans are not poor, they just tip who they like, and pay for what they want. One thing with Antiguans they will tip you if they love you, they will tip you if you’re doing a good job. So, Mr pm if you’re doing a good job, you will get your $100 tip for your roads soon,” Asa Banton wrote.  

PM’s Response: ‘Asa is not the Primary Subject’ 

Asa’s post on PM’s remarks has fueled the controversy further, as the Prime Minister replied to Asa Banton in the comment section politely stating that Asa is not the primary subject of his discourse, and he was just a reference.  

My discourse was with my Antiguans citizens and residents, not Asa. Hence, Asa’s response is of no interest or value to me. Blessings,” he further added.  

PM Browne highlights economic achievements  

In addition, the Prime Minister took this opportunity to highlight the country’s economic achievements. He explained that the term ‘poor’ he used in his post, was in reference to the perceived contradiction in how citizens allocate their funds. He then also defended the work of his administration, noting that the twin island country has seen a significant increase in its economy over the last decade.

Amara Campbell

