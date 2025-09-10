Caribbean Airlines launches new travel option to Paris through Codeshare Agreement with Air Caraïbes

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has started a new travel option for passengers who are visiting Paris. The airline has entered into a codeshare agreement with Guadeloupe-based Air Caraïbes. Services provided by these airlines officially began on September 2, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, CAL is operating the services between Port of Spain, Martinique, and Guadeloupe. At each stop, passengers will connect with Air Caraïbes for the transatlantic flight to Paris Orly Airport. This arrangement offers travelers a new route to Europe via the French Caribbean, building on CAL’s recent expansion into these destinations.

Seamless Travel and New Opportunities

This helps travelers book the entire trip on a single ticket, with baggage checked at the final stop. They can check in at Port of Spain, fly with CAL to either Martinique or Guadeloupe and then continue with Air Caraïbes for the trip to Paris. The partnership offers a new travel route for passengers from the Caribbean to mainland Europe, without the need of multiple bookings.

Air Caraïbes has already made their flights available for ticket booking on their website. The French airline also has codeshare agreements with other carriers like Winnair and Iberia. Through these deals, airlines are able to offer the passengers more affordable and convenient travel options.

Caribbean Airlines last year expanded its service to Martinique and Guadeloupe. Since then, it has been operating a few times each week. The new codeshare now connects these services directly with Paris which opens more travel options between the Caribbean and Europe.

This partnership highlights CAL’s continued efforts to expand, which includes strengthening travel links between the Caribbean and France. Moreover, it will not only help expand and promote Caribbean Airlines, but will also boost Caribbean tourism and benefit local businesses like street vendors, hotel owners, tour guides, and taxi operators.