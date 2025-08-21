CPL 2025 SKNP vs BR: SKN Patriots losses fifth wicket, score at 112

New CT scan arrives in St. Kitts, commissioning set for September
2024-07-30 08:15:55
The eighth match is being covered live on Associates Times for CPL Fans. Stay tuned for live updates, score and commentary.
SKNP vs BR
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are all set to face the Barbados Royals in a CPL thriller in just a few moments. Patriots will be playing their 5th match of the league, while Royals will be playing their second. The match is taking place in St Kitts’ Warner Park and the toss is just about to take place. Stay tuned with Associates Times for live updates, scores and commentary.
August 22, 2025 at 12:11 AM
Kyle Mayers lost his big and crucial wicket at this stage of the game where Patriots needed the momentum he build in the game. Eathan Bosch broke the 49-run partnership between Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder, further slowing down the game.
With this, Patriots are in big trouble as they are looking for satisfying total to fight back against Barbados Royals. As of now, the score of Patriots are at 112 runs after the completion of the 14th over.
August 22, 2025 at 12:07 AM
On the first ball of the 14th over, Kyle Mayers smashed fiery six into the orbit and gained the momentum for the team. Eath Bosch came with a ball of short of a good length and Mayers angle it on the off pole and cleared his leg, sending it for the maximum.
August 22, 2025 at 12:05 AM
In the 13th over, SKN Patriots completed their 100 runs and Kyle Mayers hit four and six on two back-to-back balls to Nyeem Young. This has turned out to be a good little phase for the Patriots as their score is at 106 runs after the completion of 13 overs.
Kyle Mayers first hit the four and then six by getting comfortable with the pace of the ball. Currently, he is playing at 36 runs off 26 balls, while he is being well supported by Jason Holder who is playing at 22 runs off 14 balls.
August 22, 2025 at 12:01 AM
Jason Holder has taken the chance to maintain the momentum for the team and hit another shot which went for maximum. On the ball of Kofi James of Barbados Royals, he hit much-needed six for the Patriots.
On the last ball of the over, he once again showcased his class and sent the ball out of the stadium. These shots helped the team to gain the momentum and paced up their inning after back-to-back and early fall of wickets.
After the completion of 12 overs, the score of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is at 95 runs. In this over, the team conceded 15 runs with two sixes and three singles.
August 21, 2025 at 11:52 PM
As St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are in big trouble after back-to-back fall of wicket, the four of Jason Holder in the 10th over has gave a short sigh of relief to the team. On the ball of Kofi James of Barbados Royals, he stands tall and smashes it over the bowler's head straight down the ground for a boundary.
In the 10th over, Holder conceded 7 runs with one four and three singles.
August 21, 2025 at 11:49 PM
Big Blow to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they lost their crucial wicket of Andre Fletcher who was dismissed by Daniel Sams at 25 runs off 16 balls. He looked the most assured of all the batters.
He tried to stretches forward and looks to push it into the off side, but is a bit early into the shot and he ends up getting it sliced off the outer half of the bat, and the shot lacked the pace and get caught.
After the 10 over match, the total of the Patriots is at 73 runs.
August 21, 2025 at 11:33 PM
In the sixth over, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost their third wicket as Mohammad Rizwan got knocked out by making only 3 runs off 6 balls. Jomel Warrican of Barbados Royals showcased class and this is a huge blow of Patriots as they are three down after the powerplay.
As of now, the Patriots are at 46 runs and Andre Fletcher is still on the crease and trying to control the momentum for the team.
August 21, 2025 at 11:27 PM
Rilee Rossouw of SKN Patriots fell in the fifth over of the match of 2025 Caribbean Premier League after hitting four in the previous over. He was dismissed by Ramon Simonds who kept the ball on the line of the stumps and get the ball to skid through on a good length.
He hurried into the pull shot, however, it goes flat and only as far as the deep square leg region and get caught. He departed at 6 runs off 7 balls and after the completion of fifth over, the score for Patriots is 43.
Safe hands, spectacular dive! 🤯— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 21, 2025
Kofi James with a catch to remember! 🏏🔥 #CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #SKNPvBR #Carib pic.twitter.com/8WeWniV6hB
Notably, Andre Fletcher on the hand other is maintaining the momentum for the team as he hit the six in the same over to Ramon Simmonds, taking the run rate closer to nine. Then, he finished the over with a classy four and provided a required momentum to the team.
August 21, 2025 at 11:22 PM
In the fourth over of 2025 CPL match, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots conceded 12 runs with two fours and four singles, taking the total to 32 runs. On the ball of Eathan Bosch of Barbados Royals, Rilee Rossouw smashed his first four of the match by allowing the ball to come at him. He presses it forward and gets back on the foot, sending the ball for the boundary.
Another four came as a leg byes.
August 21, 2025 at 11:17 PM
The first wicket of SKN Patriots has filled Royals with happiness as Evin Lewis departed at 9 runs off 9 balls. Ramon Simonds bowled to Lewis and made a very confident appeal for caught behind and then Rovman Powell has sent his to upstairs.
An early setback for the Patriots as Evin Lewis who is considered prime batter goes for run-a ball. Patriots are at 20 runs after the completion of three overs.
August 21, 2025 at 11:10 PM
As the momentum for SKN Patriots is built up, Evin Lewis smashed a fiery six, which has turned out to be his 200th six in the Caribbean Premier League. On the ball by Eathan Bosch of Barbados Royals, Lewis picked the length in a trice, positions himself well and hooks it over long leg for a mammoth six.
With the shot, the team managed to concede 7 runs from the over with one single, one six and four dot balls. Now, the total of SKN Patriots has reached to 18 runs after the completion of second over.
BOOM! 💥 Evin Lewis launches into CPL history .— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 21, 2025
200 SIXES in the league! 🚀 #CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #SKNPvBR pic.twitter.com/bOYDeUb8l5
August 21, 2025 at 11:06 PM
On the ball of Jomel Warrican, Andrew Fletcher sent the shot towards the boundary, considering first boundaries of the evening. He hit the four on third and fifth ball of the over, conceding 10 runs while starting the game for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at their home ground.
Now, the eyes will be on both teams as their campaign in the 2025 CPL game is not moving forward satisfactory.
We are primed and ready here at Warner Park and here is your Betexc pitch check! 💪— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 21, 2025
This one should be a cracker! 💥#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #SKNPvBR #Betexc pic.twitter.com/UDh2D2Cj9c
August 21, 2025 at 11:00 PM
As the toss for the eighth match of the CPL 2025 has been happened at Warner Park Cricket Ground, Basseterre in St Kitts and Nevis, the coin is flipped into the favour of Barbados Royals. The royals have decided to bowl first against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Now, the match will start in some time as the audience have started their roar in favour of their favourite teams.
Notably, Barbados Royals will play their second match as they lost their first one, while Patriots will be playing their fifth match in the campaign and they lost three matches and won only one match so far.
The coin falls the Royals’ way at the Sky365 Toss!— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 21, 2025
They’ve elected to bowl first under the Warner Park lights.#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #SKNPvBR #Sky365 pic.twitter.com/Z4swhDt57V