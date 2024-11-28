Oceania Nautica docks in Barbados for the first time

The current cruise of Nautica will return to its fleet after 36 days when it will complete its one-way journey from Montreal to Miami.

Barbados: Oceania Nautica made its inaugural call to Barbados with over thousands of passengers including 624 guests and 396 crew on Wednesday. With its ninety-four feet cruise ship, Oceania Cruises expanded its footprints and enhanced collaborations with the tourism authority of the island nation.

The current cruise of Nautica will return to its fleet after 36 days when it will complete its one-way journey from Montreal to Miami. The voyage will start on October 28, 2024, and run through December 3, 2024.

Welcome Ceremony at Port of Bridgetown

The welcome ceremony was hosted by Port of Bridgetown where a delegation of the cruise ship led by CEO of Barbados Port Inc David Jean Marie. The occasion featured an exchange of a plaque between the authorities and cruise captain as they were welcomed with the steelpan music.

The plaque featured the token of appreciation from the government of Barbados for the cruise ship for making a call to Port of Bridgetown.

The welcome ceremony was attended by Marsha Alleyne, Chief Product Development Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc; Kevyn Yearwood, Managing Director Platinum Port Agency and members of the media.

Captain of the cruise ship, Milosavlejvic expressed delight in making an inaugural call of Port of Bridgetown. He extended gratitude to Port authorities for their warm welcome and said that they are looking forward to work for the cruise collaboration with Barbados, aiming to enhance their footprints in the Caribbean region.

Now, the Oceania Cruises vessel has departed from Barbados and will start its voyage around Roseau, Dominica.

Barbados to welcome 398 cruise calls in winter season 2024/2025

According to the reports, a total of 398 cruise calls are expected to arrive in Barbados for 2024/2025 winter season. With these cruise calls, the passengers' arrivals are also predicted to get close to 700,000 passengers at Bridgetown Port.

European Ocean Nautica Cruise Ship added another fleet of cruise ship to Barbados with its first visit at the port.