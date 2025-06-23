Jaden Smith Spotted with Drug Paraphernalia During Late-Night Paris Outing

The images shared by Daily Mail shows Jaden sitting next to the bong with a lighter in his hand, however he was not seen using the same.

Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith was caught with drug Paraphernalia during a late-night outing in Paris, just days after sharing stage with his father in London. The young actor was spotted early this morning around 3:00 am in Paris sitting on a bench with one of his friends along a blue water bong.

The images shared by Daily Mail shows Jaden sitting next to the bong with a lighter in his hand, however he was not seen using the same. The 26-year-old musician and actor has been in spotlight following the same as lighter in his hand, bong alongside and presence of paraphernalia has raised serious concerns if he is involved in Drug abuse.

The images reveal that Jaden had a casual outing with one of his friends. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt layered under a bright yellow coast, paired with a baggy light blue jean. He completed his look with a bright red hat along with a slung bag on his shoulder. His friend on the other hand was wearing a monochrome black outfit.

Earlier last week Jaden’s sister Willow Smith was also seen smoking weed. The picture was shared by their grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris on social media. Willow was seen smoking cannabis with Funk legend, George Clinton.

To this viral photo willow faced immense criticism as netizens called it is drug promotion. However, this time Jaden has been seen in similar circumstances, however it remains unclear if he was using the Bong for substance abuse as he was not photographed with same.

Recently, both Jaden and Will smith were seen together sharing the stage on 15th June at the Capital’s Summertime Ball. The celeberation which was held parallel with Fathers day saw will smith proudly introducing his son to the crowd and wishing Happy Fathers Day.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is my son Jaden. It's a very good time to say I love you. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there, that's my guy right there,” Will said.

Back then Will Smith also made a statement at a podcast session where he shared a parenting regret.

Will said that he made a terrible mistake with his children stating that you should never tell your kids to tell you the truth, and they will save you from trouble. Will emphasized that this is awful and no one should try it.

“Because they do whatever they want and then just come tell you. It's awful, don't try it. You want your kids to lie, definitely, you don't want to know some of the stuff your kids are thinking of doing,” said Will Smith.

While Jaden has not been seen publicly using the water bong, the presence of drug paraphernalia and a lighter during a late-night public outing has reignited conversations around celebrity influence, personal responsibility, and substance use. As of now, there has been no official comment from Jaden or the Smith family regarding the incident.