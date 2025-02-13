St Kitts and Nevis vows to increase agro-production beyond $50M

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis aims to increase their agro-production beyond $50 million which will represent 25% of the food import bill. Minister Samal Duggins explained the key components and said that by increasing local food production the agenda can be achieved.

He kickstarted his farm tours last week and noted that the ministry has been transforming food systems with an intent to ensure long-term food security. Minister added that they are enhancing their ability to enhance the resilience and sustainability goals of St Kitts and Nevis by increasing production and promoting local products.

The key components will focus on the enhancement of the local production of the crops that are staples such as sweet potatoes, yams, carrots, onions and watermelon. In the livestock sector, the Ministry of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis will increase their efforts to boost the local farmers and the industry.

The Ministry will work to adopt measures that will be helpful in expanding poultry, pork and small ruminant sectors. The production of these crops will help reduce the meat imports that will be helpful in increasing the export sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Ministry of Agriculture noted that they will transform the livestock industry with the production of crops that are crucial for the enhancement of agriculture. It will increase the capacity of the farmers by providing them with efficient resources.

In the fisheries sector, the Ministry noted that they will work to enhance their seafood industry with investments in aquaculture and sustainable fishing. Sustainable fishing will be enhanced with the intent to support farmers and embrace innovation with cultivating a future where they feed themselves.

Minister Duggins added that they are working to advance the agriculture sector, aiming to enhance local production and foster growth in the farming sector.