St Kitts and Nevis: Nearly 16,000 cruise passengers arrive over Christmas

Six cruise ships brought nearly 16,000 passengers to St Kitts and Nevis over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, giving a major boost to tourism and local businesses.

On December 24, 2025, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed around 12,678 passengers onboard three cruise ships. Allure of the Seas arrived with 6,671 passengers, Mein Schiff arrived with 2,828 passengers and the Celebrity Apex with 3,178 passengers on the same day at Port Zante.

On the next day, three other ships brought a total of 3,281 passengers in one day as Marella Discovery, being the first vessel of the day, arrived with 1,971 visitors. On the other hand, the second vessel named Seven Seas Grandeur docked at Port Zante with 724 passengers and Seaborne Ovation which anchored off Carambola with 580 passengers.

Six ships brought around 16,000 passengers from across the globe who explored St Kitts and Nevis and its offerings. Most of the passengers took their trips to visit several key destinations of the country, aiming to enhance their experience of the Caribbean region.

Six ships came ashore and kept the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy. They enhanced their local businesses and improved the economic activities during the major festivities of the year. People enjoyed Christmas bells across the Federation, aiming to enhance their experience in the island nation.

Passengers shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante. On the other hand, some of the people went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St Kitts through taxis. They also visited and explored St Kitts Scenic Railway.

People also made their stops at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik, Black Rocks. Visitors also explored sea and sun bathing at the popular beaches and walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including, Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

In addition to that, some passengers also took tours to Mount Liamuiga and to Black Rocks to enjoy trails, snorkeling. They also sailed to Nevis for golfing, casino gambling and shopping and patronized the local bars and ate at places on the island.

Notably, three ships are scheduled to visit St Kitts on Friday, December 26, 2025, while three will be berthed on Saturday.