PM Roosevelt Skerrit discusses cooperation in bilateral meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi

21st of November 2024

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit exchanged dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the bilateral meeting on the margins of the India-CARICOM Summit 2024

While talking about the multilateral ties, both diplomatic leaders have expressed their appreciation for each other and discussed the areas of collaboration for the enhancement of Dominica and India

The talks were held on Wednesday right after Dominica bestowed their highest national award upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Sylvanie Burton honoured PM Modi with Dominica Award of Honour for appreciating his contribution in saving the lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi extended gratitude to government and people of Dominica and shed light on the ways of strengthening their ties on different areas of growth and development. Even during the bilateral talks, he also extended India’s support for the country in the advancement of healthcare, tourism and technology. 

PM Skerrit expressed Dominica’s gratitude for India’s continued support and said that the multilateral cooperation is significant to address the challenges faced by small island nations. He added that PM Modi has played a major role in establishing the strong ties between the two countries with his visionary leadership. 

The award was presented to PM Modi to mark the sense of gratitude for his leadership in advancing healthcare sector and paving the development path. PM Skerrit added that the advocacy of PM Modi for climate finance justice has also encouraged vulnerable nations to stand against climate change. 

He noted that the award is an accolade and tribute to enduring legacy of leadership of Prime Minister Modi as he left an indelible mark in Dominica. It is also a powerful reminder that true leadership always transcended every border and keeps humanity alive. 

PM Modi on the other hand lauded the leadership of Dominica in preserving environment and enhancing resilience future with their steps and sustainable initiatives. 

Along with Dominica, Prime Minister Modi was honoured by Guyana’s highest award, “The Order of Excellence” during Georgetown Summit. On the last day of summit, PM Modi will interact with other CARICOM leaders and visit several places. He will also meet Indian diaspora and visit the monument that signifies the history of India. 

