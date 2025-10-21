First testing of Basseterre desalination plant to begin soon in St Kitts and Nevis

The new desalination plant in Basseterre is set to start producing 2 million gallons of fresh water, addressing the critical water needs of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The first round of testing of the 2 million gallons of Desalination Plant is all set to commence in the coming days in St Kitts and Nevis. PM Terrance Drew walked through the site and provided an update on the progress of the construction of the plant, by sharing a post.

As per the glimpses shared by PM Drew, the project has been progressing well on the site as the project is about to start producing 2 million gallons of fresh water for the people of Basseterre. Minister of Public Utility and Energy, Konris Maynard added that they are working to complete the project on time as it will serve as a source of fresh water for the people of St Kitts and Nevis which is currently a need.

Maynard accompanied the minister and noted, “The PM Dr Terrance Drew and I just had an update walk-through of the Basseterre Desalination Plant which is about to start producing 2 million gallons of fresh water for Basseterre and its environs.”

He also lauded Royal St Kitts and St Kitts Water Department for their hard work and incredible work they have been doing to reach the final stage of the project. The minister added, “Kudos to Royal St. Kitts and the St. Kitts Water Services Department for the tremendous and incredible work they have been doing to reach these final stages.”

The minister added that the water is life and every drop counts. PM Terrance Drew also lauded and expressed pleasure after seeing the progress on the project. He added that the team has done excellent work for leading the important desalination project.

“Excellent work by Hon. Konris G M Maynard, and his team for leading on this important desalination project as we build our Sustainable Island State, where water is a fundamental pillar.”

He said that the project aligns with the goals of Sustainable Island State of St Kitts and Nevis.