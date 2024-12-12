Dancehall Taliban of Byron Messia, Burna Boy removed from Youtube

The removal of the song from YouTube has erupted controversy on the social media, criticizing Byron Messia for copying Jeff Fully Auto’s song “Big Guns.”

St Kitts and Nevis: Byron Messia and Burna Boy’s popular Dancehall series “Taliban” and “Talibans II” have been taken down from YouTube due to copyright infringement. The songs were reported by another renowned artiste from Jamaica Jeffrey Grant, aka Jeff Fully Auto, on the platform and filed his complaint under the claims of copyright.

The removal of the song from YouTube has erupted controversy on the social media, criticizing Byron Messia for copying Jeff Fully Auto’s song “Big Guns.” As pointed out by Jamaican artiste’s fans, Taliban consisted of several similar traits and riddim with his song.

Messia, a singer from St Kitts and Nevis has shared the flagged notice of YouTube on his social media platform with a caption “God Alone Know” and praying hands emoji. The fans of the Dancehall sensation extended support to him and stated that the alleged notice could be made during the release of the song.

YouTube Notice for Track

YouTube has issued the notice for Taliban, citing the reason of copyright in their message. The platform stated that they are removing the track as they received the report request on copyright ground for the video of Byron Messia.

Now, the official video of the song is not present on YouTube, not on the official account of Byron Messia.

Byron Messia’s Taliban Track

Taliban which was released in January 2023 had turned out to be game changer for Byron Messia as it made him overnight Dancehall sensation. Due to the song, his talent in the music industry was recognized by several global groups. He was also featured in Time Square as the song remained on the top for several months after its release.

The popularity of the song had further increased with its gold certification in the United Kingdom and Canada. With this, Nigerian giant and music sensation, Burna Boy also asked Messia to do a song and then they release remix version of Taliban, which was termed as “Talibans II.”

The duo-track was also loved by fans in 2023, enhancing the popularity of Byon Messia in the music world. Both tracks are taken down by YouTube as Jamaican artiste Jeff Fully Auto stated that several musical tracks are similar to his song.

Jeffrey Grant’s Statement

After the copyright request, a music sensation invited Byron Messia to resolve the copyright issue and stated that he wants to give him an opportunity to justify his actions. He noted that the official video has been removed from YouTube and if he wants his track back on the platform, he must reconcile with him.