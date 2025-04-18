Dominica and Qatar sign MOU to enhance air connectivity at ICAO conference

This achievement will facilitate smoother air travel between the two nations, enabling unlimited passenger and cargo flights without disruptions.

Dominica: In a landmark move the government of Dominica has signed a memorandum of understanding and initial Air Services Agreement with the state of Qatar on Monday. The MOU was signed by the Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton and In Charge of the Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri.

The agreement signing ceremony took place during the ICAO Facilitation Conference's Day 1 in Doha, Qatar from 14th to 17th April 2025. This significant achievement will now allow a much smoother and enhanced air travel between the two nations, as it will help create opportunities for airlines to connect better and operate unlimited passenger and cargo flights without any disruptions.

The ministry of tourism highlighted this achievement as a significant opportunity and a beginning of cooperation between the two countries and enhancing diplomatic ties.

“This agreement marks the beginning of cooperation between both countries in all aspects of civil aviation development, paving the way for improved air connectivity, capacity building, and expanded opportunities within the aviation and tourism sectors” the Ministry of Tourism shared in a post.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit also reshared the post by the ministry of tourism on his social media as well expressing his gratitude towards the development.

Minister of Tourism represents Dominica at ICAO

The Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles who is representing Dominica at the global stage advocated for climate sustainability and emphasized on the sustainable tourism practices followed in Dominica. She made this statement at the ICAO Facilitation conference during his address and claimed that Dominica has a vision to be the World’s First Climate Resilient Nation and a World-Class Sustainable Tourism Destination.

She reaffirmed that in order to achieve this goal, Dominica is committed to work with the ICAO and strengthen their aviation sector and attract more tourists to the nation. Notably, the ICAO conference this year is taking place under the theme, “Facilitating the Future of Air Transport.”