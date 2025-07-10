BREAKING: Gunman killed in violent clash in Turkeyen, Guyana

23-year-old Joshua Eric Taylor, known as 'Chiney' in his community, opened fire using his father’s licensed gun.

Guyana: A shooting chaos in Turkeyen, Guyana left the suspect dead following a fiery clash with police officials on Thursday morning.

As per reports, a 23-year-old Joshua Eric Taylor who is well known as ‘Chiney’ in his community opened fire with his father’s licensed gun. He later ended up dead after a dramatic clash with police officials who took him down.

Sources revealed that Taylor went on a shooting spree at his family’s home in East Coast Demerara. This created a havoc in the usually quiet neighbourhood as gunshots were heard wildly.

Police officials revealed that when they responded to the crime site Taylor turned the firing towards them. A return fire was made by the police officers which turned the situation tensed.

The police officials said that it remains unclear if Taylor was hit during the exchange. They however said that when his ammunition ran out, they moved in the house, subdued him and slapped him over the cuff before sending him to the Georgetown Public hospital. He was however pronounced dead shortly after reaching the medical facility.

Stay tuned with Associates Times as this story unfolds.