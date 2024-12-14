Denver Nuggets beat L.A Clippers after two defeats

Los Angeles Clippers was struck down by Denver Nuggets today at the Ball Arena at Denver, Colorado by a margin of 120 to 98.

Denver Nuggets totally outperformed the LA Clippers after facing defeat two times from the same team. Nuggets won over the Clippers with a huge margin of 120-98 at their home stadium, Ball Arena on Friday.

The 2024 season has not been favourable for the Nuggets, as they have faced losses in seven out of eleven games they played, but this win has acted as a strong comeback for them.

Denver Nuggets back with a bang against LA Clippers

Although hitting a rough patch at first, the Nuggets are surely finding their ground after winning 2 consecutive games.

The 2nd being with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday that witnessed Nikola Jokic scoring 48 points for the Denver Nuggets with 14 rebounds and 8 assists while the first was where he was on fire owning the arena and scoring 56 points during that game.

Back to yesterday’s encounter. The stadium had a crowd of nearly 19800 people who cheered for the game to begin. Unusual for Jokic, yesterday’s game was particularly less involved as he scored only 16 points with 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

As for the Clippers, Norman Powell and James Harden scored 16 and 15 points respectively along with 9 turnovers.

Denver vs Clippers: 2nd Quarter

During the 2nd quarter, the Clippers scored 18 points in a row turning a 12 point deficit of the 1st quarter to gaining a 5 point lead. The Nuggets were seen taking some pressure as they missed 8 shots and 10 turnovers in nearly 6 minutes.

3rd Quarter Game Highlights

After the half hour break, the Nuggets were once again on the hunt after gaining a sizable lead of 23-5 to take control of the game. Micheal Porter Junior scored 10 points of his total 17 points of the game during the 3rd quarter.

This is the first time that the Denver Nuggets have been successful in putting their opponents below the 100 points mark. The next games for both teams are on Monday as the LA Clippers face the Utah Jazz at Inglewood while Nuggets face Sacramento Kings after going to California.