Love triangle turns violent: Man brutally attacked by girlfriend’s ex in Trinidad

The woman’s ex reportedly chopped the victim on the head during a violent confrontation before fleeing the scene.

Trinidad: A 38-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being brutally attacked by his girlfriend’s ex-partner. The incident is reported from Capildeo Black, Couva where Javed Solomon, the woman’s ex-partner, allegedly carried out the assault on Friday.

As per reports, Solomon armed with a silver chopper that had a brown wooden handle made a shocking appearance at her ex-girlfriend's bedroom, who was sleeping with another man from Edinburgh, Chaguanas. Solomon confronted the couple and immediately grabbed the victim in anger, which led to a violent altercation.

The woman rushed to the scene, while the fight between the two men turned violent. During the violent confrontation, Solomon reportedly chopped the victim on his head, and then he fled the scene in his silver AD Wagon. The victim was rushed to the Couva Health Facility, where he was kept in emergency care. He was later transferred to the San Fernando Health Facility.

Despite the heavy injuries, he was able to make a recovery and is now in a stable condition. Medical officials have stated that he has sustained severe chop wounds to his skull and middle forehead, with one injury extending to his frontal sinus.

PC Mohamed arrests suspect

Investigations were thoroughly performed by the police authorities, with the Police Commissioner, Mohamed being the head in the investigation team. He worked with the Couva Criminal Investigation Department and was able to find the registration number of the vehicle, “PBX 6028” which significantly helped in finding Solomon.

He was arrested and is currently in custody with investigations going on. Charges are expected to be announced later, as he appears before the court. However, the

Netizens react to the brutal attack

Residents of the Capildeo Block area have expressed shock over the incident as they describe the incident ‘Brutal’ and ‘Terrifying’.

A user named Sophia Archer wrote, “When a relationship is done let it be done, it isn't worth trying to kill the new guy or girl. Nurse your hurt, pick yourself back up and move forward with your life.”

Another user wrote, “And that's the thing...u never know if she was still involved with the ex-sexually. These things do corrupt men...we are almost like animals. Lots of fights during mating.”

“This is a sad reminder of how jealousy and unresolved emotions can lead to violence. As the saying goes, what she gives him to rub he eat. He gone through yes! Love have him real stupid,” stated another user.