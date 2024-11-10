Skyla Connor wins 'FIRST' medal for St Kitts and Nevis at OECS Swimming Championship

Skyla Connor belongs to the island of Nevis and is part of the Bring It Swim Team.

St Kitts and Nevis: Skyla Connor a young swimming athlete from St Kitts and Nevis has grabbed the first medal for her nation at the ongoing OECS Swimming Championship. Skyla Connor won a silver in the 50m breaststroke (11-12) category.

Skyla Connor belongs to the island of Nevis and is part of the Bring It Swim Team. The young athlete at the ongoing OECS Swimming Championship will be participating in a number of different categories to showcase her talent.

Skyla Connor will participate in 400m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 200m medley relay, 200m free relay, 200m IM, 50m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, and 200m mixed free relay.

Connor has honed her swimming skills and specifically mastered the Butterfly stroke, which she also describes as her favourite.

PRIOR ACHIEVEMENTS BY THE ATHLETE

Earlier, the athlete who is part of the SKN team of Sailors also battled at the 2024 Caribbean Dinghy Championship which took place at the Simpson Bay in St Maarten. The team collectively was able to grab the 5th position and acted as a significant achievement to them as newcomers.

Photograph: OECS Swimming Championship Skyla Connor notably also showcased an incredible performance at the 2nd inter-club invitational swim meet, which took place in Barbados. She grabbed 3rd position in the 50m freestyle race with a new PB time of 29.97.

This meeting acted as a great practice session for the athlete to compete in further contests. She smashed her records in multiple events honing her swimming skills.

WISHES TO SKYLA FOR HER INCREDIBLE WIN

Following Skyla Connor’s win at the OECS Swimming Championship, she is being highly applauded by the citizens and the authorities alike.

Users on social media are praising the efforts of the young athlete while blessing her to practice and perform well on other international platforms, providing her and her nation an international recognition.

The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley on his social media shared a dedicated post for the athlete where he congratulated her and stated, “And we have a medal, Congratulations Skyla!!”

Notably, the OECS championship this year is its 32nd edition and it is featuring more than 170 swimmers across the 9 Caribbean countries who all are competing against each other among different categories at the event.

The participating teams include Antigua and Barbuda, St Maarten, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.