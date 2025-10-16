Browne Confirms No Military Bases for Foreign Powers in Antigua and Barbuda

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made it clear that Antigua and Barbuda will not host any foreign military assets, reaffirming the country's commitment to regional peace.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has confirmed his stance over deployment of foreign military in the island stating that Antigua and Barbuda has no interest of entertaining them on the island’s shores even the United States seeks to deepen regional security cooperation with the Eastern Caribbean.

This statement was made prior to the visit of the US SOUTHCOM Commander General Alvin Holsey to the island which focused on strengthening ties. This also comes after US requested Grenada for an approval to deploy radar equipment's at the Maurice Bishop International Airport in order to target drug traffickers in the southern Caribbean.

While Grenada is yet to approve or disapprove the request, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has cleared his stance stating, “I can assure you that Antigua and Barbuda has absolutely no interest in hosting any form of military assets here in the country.”

The Prime Minister further expressed his happiness emphasizing that the island does not have any military bases. This decision by the Prime Minister underscores Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment towards maintaining peace across the Caribbean Sea.

Caribbean citizens express support for Browne’s Leadership

This decision by PM Browne has been receiving immense appreciation across the people of Caribbean. Netizens have been citing their support online through comments making different claims.

Marchelle Dollars Lewis a local on Facebook stated, “Gaston has the balls to look em in their eyes eyeball to eyeball and say no... manly man whereas other ppl like to hide and play games...balls is important in leadership.”

“I applauded PM Browne. You don’t need the approval of anyone. Antigua was singled out, and you responded for the Antiguan and Barbudan people,” wrote Jonathan Bachus.

Phil Louwrens another user, wrote, “Excellent news! Our govt showed some backbone! Now make trade arrangements with S America so that we are less dependent on the terrorist USA please.”