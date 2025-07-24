St Kitts and Nevis reports 11% increase in job registrations

St Kitts and Nevis: The job registration in St Kitts and Nevis has increased by 11% in 2025, marking a positive sign for the economic conditions. Speaking during the press conference, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shed light on the positive growth of the Federation in the job creations and employment opportunities for the younger generation.

With the increase in economic activity, labour market conditions, the job opportunities have increased for the locals. It has showcased an upward trend in job growth and economic expansion in St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew also outlined key positive factors such as growth in the hotel industry, transport and tourism sector. He added that the economic conditions are moving in the right direction with increases in the number of jobs, the number of employed persons and other development factors.

Development Projects Drive Job Growth

Multiple developmental projects are undergoing in St Kitts and Nevis that have generated job opportunities for locals in different sectors. The government has been constructing Basseterre Desalination Plant to provide 24/7 potable water to the communities. The construction has generated jobs for local workers, engineers and other people in the field.

In addition to that, the Basseterre High School which is moving toward its construction phase has also generated jobs. During the construction, it will again generate jobs for locals, teachers and workers.

St Kitts Music Festival has promoted tourism growth with the arrival of the tourists in large numbers. Due to this, several local people have gained jobs including taxi operators and tour guides. The festival and the tourism arrivals have also generated the opportunities for local businesses in different fields.

The economic conditions have been enhanced with job creations and empowerment of the local community. It has provided new opportunities to the people in St Kitts and Nevis who look for jobs in other countries, signalling positive growth.