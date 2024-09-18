CPL 2024: Barbados Royals becomes first team to qualify for playoff, Cornwall scores 5-wicket haul

The masterclass cricket showcased by Quinton de Kock and Rakheem Cornwall placed Royals in the top position and chased down a target of 111 without fuss.

Caribbean: Barbados Royals became the first team to qualify for the playoff of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League by securing nine victories out of the ten matches. The team defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 18th match at Kensington Oval Stadium on Tuesday night by nine wickets.

The masterclass cricket showcased by Quinton de Kock and Rakheem Cornwall placed Royals in the top position and chased down a target of 111 smoothly. The team secured the victory in just 11 overs with nine wickets in hand and seamlessly advanced to the final stages of the CPL 2024.

The bottom of the table- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots suffered its seventh defeats in their eight match of the CPL and turned out to be the most unsuccessful team. Throughout the tournament, the team managed to win only in the opening game and lost all the matches, failing to move forward.

According to the CPL status, Barbados Royals secured 10 points in points table with five wins and one loss in six games and turned out to be the undefeated team. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots has now left with two matches as the tournament has been reaching towards the final stage.

Rahkeen Cornwall

The game got interesting when Cornwall restricted the batters of SKN Patriots to only 110 total runs in 19 overs. In his four-over spell, he took five wickets with 16 runs and become the “Player of the Match.”

He was well-supported by Naveen ul Hq who played for four overs and took three wickets with 21 runs and made easy for Royals to chase the target.

Quinton de Kock’s knock

The powerful knock of Quinton de Kock made the team chase the target in 11 overs and scored 59 off 38 deliveries. After hitting maiden century in the CPL tournament in the last match, he earned confidence and returned to his classic form on the cricket field.

He was supported by Kadeem Alleyne who made 25 runs off 15 balls and Alick Athanaze who made 22 runs off 15 deliveries. Even in the last match, the knock of de Kock placed Royals on the top position in the points table as he made 115 runs in just 60 balls.

Barbados Royals chased the target of 111 runs in just 11 overs as they won the toss and decided to bowl first. SKN Patriots made 110 runs in 19.1 overs with the batting spell from Andre Fletcher with 32 runs, Joshua Da Silva with 25 runs and Anrich Nortje with 22 runs.