St. Kitts and Nevis unveils Independence 43 Calendar with events through October

The official calendar features events from August 1 to October 25, including cultural celebrations, national ceremonies, youth programmes, sporting activities and community events leading up to Independence Day on September 19.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ government has officially launched the calendar for the country’s 43rd Independence on August 3, Monday. The theme under which all the events would be held is “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43.” The 43rd anniversary of the country’s Independence on September 19 will also be celebrated under this theme. The calendar outlines the activities from August 1 to October 25.

The MV Christena Disaster Memorial Service in Nevis marked the beginning of the Independence schedule on August 1, according to the calendar. It was held in the memory of those people who lost their lives in the 1970 ferry disaster.

Another major activity after the memorial service highlighted in the calendar is “CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward.” It is a four-part discussion series beginning on August 19.

National identity, country’s future, significance on the global stage, and the aspirations of the young people will be the major areas of focus in the sessions.

National Colours Day will be observed on five consecutive Fridays starting from August 28. This would be celebrated as the citizens will be wearing green, yellow, red, white and black representing the colours of the national flag.

Before Independence Day, other activities will include, National Tree Planting Day on September 16 and Patriotic Day on September 18. Events in schools and among communities will be taking place in order to celebrate these days.

On September 19, the official Independence Day celebrations will include ceremonial parades, Independence ceremony and a Toast to the Nation.

The programme will also include the St. George’s Mothers Union Breakfast, Beryl’s Enterprise Annual Independence Breakfast and the God’s Heartbeat Independence Flare Production by the Shekinah Dance Theatre.

After Independence day, activities like the National Youth Rally, National Drill Competition, Brimstone Hill Independence Run, Chronicles of Coryn Children’s Book Festival, the Elocution Contest and the Night Dance on October 25 will continue. These activities will then conclude the Independence programme.

The calendar also includes Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches. And many community-organised activities like church services, gospel concerts, heritage events and festivals.

Dr. Marcus L. Natta who is the co-chair of the Independence 43 Organising Committee said that the calendar represents the progress of the country since Independence and encourages citizens to continue on that foundation. Co-Chair Viera Galloway also implied that this calendar will give the citizens at home and abroad an opportunity to participate in the independence celebrations.