Minister Vince Henderson calls for stronger SIDS collaboration to enhance resilience at ISA

Roseau, Dominica: Vince Henderson, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica emphasised Small Island Developing States’ (SIDS) collaborative actions to enhance resilience. Speaking at the SIDS platform of the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Minister noted that there is a need to build a system that could assist in mitigating carbon footprints.

He used the platform to talk about the issues faced by the Caribbean, noting that the small island developing states are prone to these threats due to their geographical areas. Minister Vince Henderson also outlined the ideas of bringing the resilient approach to safeguard the lives in the SIDS. He said that a proper use of technologies should be there to build a resilient system.

He further talked about the positives of the Caribbean region and added that the region is beautiful with lush green rainforest, scenic views and beaches. Due to these natural calamities, the citizens in the region face challenges as their safety is being challenged and compromised due to the carbon footprints.

Minister Henderson further mentioned that pooled procurement is great as it will help with the availability of the resources for the small states. He further shed light on the geothermal power plant that is being constructed in Dominica, aiming to reduce the reliance on fossil fuel and foster green energy.

He said that no company wanted to come and even dig one well when Dominica decided to build geothermal and provided the innovative plan. Minister empahsized that they will tackle with the same challenges with solar pool procurement, however, the step can be helpful for the small island developing states.

Minister Henderson also urged the global power to consider and make strategies to build a system that can enhance resilience systems across the globe. He said that the joint collaboration is required to bring the system for the fulfillment of the sustainable and resilience goals.