Dominica Budget Live: Full Details, Coverage, Key Highlights

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Dominica will present its EC$1.119 billion National Budget today, with Associate Times bringing you live updates on every major announcement, sector allocation, and key measure as it happens.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published
Updated
Dominica is all set to present EC$1.119 billion in the parliament today. Finance Minister Irving McIntyre will present the budget and tell which sector will get what amount of budget. Associates Times will provide live coverage of the budget, every update and details of the sector.
Stay tuned to Associates Times for Live Coverage.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre announced that Dominica has become the first CARICOM country to generate electricity from geothermal energy, marking a significant milestone in the nation's transition towards energy independence and a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.
Dr. McIntyre revealed that, in June 2026, 68% of the electricity supplied by DOMLEC was generated from renewable energy sources, with 25% coming from hydropower and 43% from geothermal energy.
Highlighting the benefits of the transition, the Finance Minister said the increased use of renewable energy is reducing the country's dependence on imported fossil fuels while helping to lower electricity costs for households.
"This means clean energy is powering our homes, reducing our reliance on imported fuel, and lowering electricity costs for every Dominican household," Dr. McIntyre said.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre announced that Dominica welcomed 375,646 cruise passengers aboard 189 cruise ships, marking the island's strongest cruise season since 2011. The milestone reflects the continued recovery and expansion of the tourism sector, driven by sustained investments in tourism infrastructure, destination marketing and visitor experiences.
Dr. McIntyre said the strong performance is expected to generate greater economic opportunities for local businesses, including tour operators, taxi drivers, vendors, restaurants and retailers, while reinforcing tourism's role as a key pillar of Dominica's economic growth. The Government remains committed to strengthening the sector to attract even more visitors and maximise the benefits of tourism for communities across the island.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre announced a EC$43.5 million Household Relief Package, stating that the measures are designed to leave more money in the hands of workers, households and businesses each year.
It will include
A 10% flat income tax, effective January 1, 2027.
An end to tax compounding on imports, with VAT and excise taxes to be applied only on the CIF value, effective October 1, 2026.
No tax on worldwide income, meaning only income earned in Dominica will be subject to taxation.
An extension of VAT and import-duty relief on essential goods until September 30, 2026.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has announced a major overhaul of Dominica's income tax system with the introduction of a single 10% flat income tax rate, replacing the existing three-tier structure of 15%, 25% and 35%.
Effective 1 January 2027, the new tax regime will maintain the first EC$30,000 of annual income as tax-free. Dr. McIntyre described the measure as the most significant income tax relief ever granted to the people of Dominica, aimed at easing the tax burden on workers and increasing disposable income.
According to the government, the new system will increase workers' take-home pay. Examples include:
EC$48,000 annual income: EC$900 more per year (about EC$75/month)
EC$60,000 annual income: EC$2,500 more per year (about EC$208/month)
EC$84,000 annual income: EC$6,500 more per year (about EC$542/month)
The government said the tax reform is intended to provide income tax relief, increase disposable income and boost economic activity.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has announced a new national population strategy aimed at increasing Dominica's resident population to 100,000 by 2040 through a series of residency and citizenship initiatives.
As part of the strategy, the Government will introduce citizenship eligibility through a Dominican grandparent, effective 1 January 2027, expanding pathways for members of the Dominican diaspora to reconnect with their heritage.
The Government will also launch a free two-year "Live in Dominica" residence visa, targeting remote workers and retirees seeking to live on the island. In addition, a Returning Dominican One-Stop Service will be established to provide returning nationals with streamlined assistance for housing, business development and school enrolment.
Dr. McIntyre said the measures form part of the Government's "A Home for Every Dominican" initiative, which seeks to strengthen family connections, encourage diaspora engagement and attract new residents and investment to support the country's long-term social and economic development.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has announced a comprehensive package of fiscal measures designed to stimulate private sector growth, encourage job creation and strengthen support for businesses and the agricultural sector under the 2026–2027 National Budget.
Among the key initiatives is an employment tax rebate of up to EC$10,000 for businesses that create new jobs, alongside a EC$19 million financing facility through the AID Bank, offering loans to small businesses at a concessional interest rate of 3.5%.
To bolster the agricultural sector, the Government will allocate EC$1.5 million to provide free crop insurance for farmers, helping to safeguard agricultural production against natural disasters. Additional measures include new tax deductions for commercial rental buildings and the establishment of business vulnerability funds to promote investment and improve business resilience.
Dr. McIntyre said the initiatives are intended to foster entrepreneurship, expand employment opportunities, enhance business competitiveness and support sustainable economic growth across Dominica.
Dominica's tourism sector continued its strong upward trajectory in 2025, with visitor arrivals increasing by 18.3%, underscoring the country's growing appeal as a premier Caribbean destination.
The rise in tourism has not only boosted the hospitality industry but has also stimulated economic activity across construction, retail and trade, creating wider opportunities for businesses and communities.
As per the minister, the figures reflect the Government's continued investment in tourism infrastructure, destination marketing and sustainable development, positioning the sector as a key driver of economic growth and resilience
The budget highlights the Government's continued investment in improving quality of life through housing, education and public sector support. More than 3,000 resilient housing units have been built across the island, while EC$22.8 million has been allocated to assist students with transportation, meals, books and uniforms.
The Government also continues to provide free tuition at Dominica State College, with 343 new graduates benefiting from the initiative, alongside a 3% salary increase for public officers in the 2026/2027 fiscal year, reinforcing its commitment to social development and inclusive economic growth.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the education sector, describing education as "the foundation of opportunity, productivity and national progress."
"Education is not merely a social service. It is the foundation of opportunity, productivity and national progress. Countries that educate their people equip them to create, compete and shape their own future," Dr. McIntyre stated.
The minister announced that, with financial support from the Government of the People's Republic of China, construction of the Goodwill Secondary School, Kalinago Primary School and Capuchin Primary School has reached 90% completion, while the Tete Morne Primary School and Sineku Primary School are 85% complete.
Dr. McIntyre noted that the projects have generated employment for more than 140 Dominicans, adding that their lasting impact will extend beyond infrastructure. He said the true success of these investments will be reflected in students learning in modern classrooms, teachers working in improved environments, and young people developing not only academic excellence but also technical skills, creativity, problem-solving abilities and an entrepreneurial mindset.
Minister Irving McIntyre announced that around 99 residential lots have been allocated at substantially reduced prices in several constituencies. It has included Cotton Hill, Jimmit, Grand Bay and many more.
He said that the lots valued that 10$ to 12$ per sq ft were sold as low as $5 to the younger generation of Dominica. These significant discount have resulted in major savings for the younger people, as per the minister.
The home ownership have given the younger people an opportunity to build their own home.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre announced that EC$57.1 million has been allocated to the Ministry of Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Development, with the funding primarily earmarked for the enhancement of the Kalinago Multipurpose Centre and Emergency Shelter.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said the EC$290 million allocated to the Office of the Prime Minister will support the continued implementation of two major national infrastructure projects. Of this amount, EC$250 million has been allocated to the ongoing development of the international airport, while EC$40 million will fund the marina development project.
He noted that these investments are intended to strengthen the country's infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and support long-term economic growth.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has unveiled a capital expenditure budget of EC$566.9 million for the 2026–2027 fiscal year, with the Office of the Prime Minister receiving the largest allocation of EC$290 million.
Other capital allocations include:
Ministry of Public Works, Public Utilities and the Digital Economy – EC$70.7 million
Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment – EC$57.1 million
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy – EC$51.7 million
Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy – EC$25.4 million
Ministry of Housing and Urban Development – EC$19.8 million
Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development – EC$13.6 million
Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security – EC$11.9 million
Ministry of Tourism – EC$6.3 million
Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence – EC$5.9 million
Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services – EC$5.1 million
Ministry of National Security and Legal Affairs – EC$2.5 million
Ministry of Labour, Public Service Reform, Social Partnership, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development – EC$2.4 million
Office of the President – EC$2.3 million
Electoral Office – EC$1.5 million
Cabinet Office – EC$0.5 million
Establishment, Personnel and Training Department – EC$0.2 million
The capital allocations are aimed at advancing the government's infrastructure, climate resilience and national development priorities during the 2026-2027 fiscal year.
Minister McIntyre announced that the public officers are receiving 3% salary increase from last week, making it another addition to the budget. Further, transfers, subsidies are also estimated EC$ 137. 1 million. It also includes other public interests.
Minister McIntyre announced that the Ministry of Health received the third largest allocation in the budget which is EC$75.4 million, making it to 11.2% of the budget. He said that this will ensure a sustain access to healthcare, medicine supplies as it will fund the procurement of the medicines, continuing the operations of hospitals, and other medical facilities.
On the other hand, EC$67.1 million or 9.9% of total recurrent budget is allocated to the Ministry of National Security and Legal Affairs. All these are for the security of the public and provide justice to the people of Dominica.
Dr Irving McIntyre outlined that the Finance Ministry Received largest allocation in the budget in which the budget is divided in two parts:
EC$122 million has been earmarked for debt service payments.
EC$70.2 million will fund marketing and due diligence services under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.
EC$47.3 million has been allocated for gratuities and pensions for retired public officers.
EC$10.2 million will go towards insurance coverage, including disaster insurance.
Minister outlined the government's commitment towards maintaining fiscal responsibilities, supporting retirees and strengthening CBI Programme.
Ministry McIntyre announced that the education ministry in Dominica received the second largest budget allocation in fiscal year 2026/2027, which is 11.4% of the total budget, making it EC$76.9 million.
The budget will fund teacher's salary, school operations, student transformation, uniforms and school supplies, other educational programmes and other services. Minister added that these are not the figures in vacuum, these are the representation of the government's commitment to education as a key driver of national development.
As per the budget, the recurrent expenditure of Dominica is around 675.1 million for fiscal year, covering legally mandated expenditure, and day to day operation of the country such as payments of the officers maintaining our roads, national security, health and education.
The proposed recurrent expenditure for each ministry and department is as follows:
Office of the President: EC$1.6 million
Integrity and Public Offices: EC$2.5 million
The public and police service commission: EC$0.5 million
Legislature: EC$1. 3 million
Audit Department: EC$1.2 million
National Security and Legal Affairs: EC$67. 1 million
Electoral Office: EC$1.7 million
Office of the prime minister: EC$8.4 million
Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security: EC$84.8 million
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Green Economy: EC$9.2 million
Ministry of Educational, Human Resource Planning and Vocational Training : EC$76.9 million
Ministry of Housing and Urban development: EC$5.9 million
Ministry of Health, and Social Services: EC$75.4 million
Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Development: EC$10.2 million
Ministry of Tourism: EC$27.1 million
Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development: EC$15.1 million
Establishment and Personnel and Training Department: EC$10. 1 million
Ministry of Public Utilities, Digital Economy : EC$52.2 million
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Energy: EC$19.7 million
Cabinet Office: EC$3.5 million
Ministry of Labour, Public Service Reforms and Social Partnership, Entrepreneurship and small business development: EC$2.7 million
Total revenue is projected at EC$1.16 billion comprising:
Tax revenue: EC$473.53 million
Non-tax revenue: EC$558.57 million
Capital revenue: EC$10 million
Grants: EC$117.55 million
Dominica achieved a growth of 4.5% of economy in Dominica in 2025, a higher from the growth in 2024. Minister McIntyre stated that the growth is driven by progress in construction sector, tourism and real estate.
He presented the budget under the theme, "Protecting Our Progress, Strengthening Our Independence, and Securing Our Future."
He also outlined that the growth of Dominica will be increased by 3.1% in 2026, as per the IMF.https://www.facebook.com/SupportRooseveltSkerrit/videos/1582685993451862/
Parliament Session for Budget 2026/2027 is ongoing and PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit talked about the achievements of Dominica.
Stay tuned for the updates.
President Burton is talking about national matter in the Budget Presentation for 2026/2027 in the parliament of Dominica. She talked about every sector and shared her commitment for the betterment of the country.
After President Burton, Finance Minister Irving McIntyre will present the budget 2026.