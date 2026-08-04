Dominica Budget Live: Full Details, Coverage, Key Highlights

Dominica will present its EC$1.119 billion National Budget today, with Associate Times bringing you live updates on every major announcement, sector allocation, and key measure as it happens.

Dominica is all set to present EC$1.119 billion in the parliament today. Finance Minister Irving McIntyre will present the budget and tell which sector will get what amount of budget. Associates Times will provide live coverage of the budget, every update and details of the sector.

Stay tuned to Associates Times for Live Coverage.