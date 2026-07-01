Belize: 16-year-old fatally shot in Dangriga as Police launch investigation

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Dangriga and are appealing to witnesses and anyone with information to assist in identifying those responsible.

A 16-year-old minor has been killed by an unidentified gunman who opened fire in a municipality in Dangriga, Belize. The child was identified as Noralez who sustained multiple gunshots, wounded and succumbed to the injuries shortly after the attack.

The casualty marked the latest hike in the series of violent gun crimes that also involved young people across Belize. The minor was also taken to the Southern Regional Hospital for treatment, however, he died later on Sunday morning in mid of the treatment.

According to the police officials, they reached the scene immediately, but failed to save the victim as he secured multiple gunshots. Law enforcement has cordoned off the area to collect forensic evidence, search for spent shells, and interview potential eyewitnesses who were nearby when the shots were fired.

The Belize Police Department has officially launched an intensive investigation into the fatal shooting. At the time, authorities have not released the identity of the victim out of respect for the family, nor have they confirmed a motive for the attack. No suspects have been detained.

UDP Caretaker for Dangriga Earth Lopez wrote “Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of another young life in Dangrig, deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of 16-year-old Isiah Norales”.

Lopez strongly condemned the senseless act of violence saying “Our community deserves better. We cannot allow violence to become the norm or rob our young people of their future.”

Law enforcement officials are currently pursuing multiple leads and increasing patrols in the area to prevent retaliatory violence. The department is urging anyone with information surveillance footage, or details regarding the incident to contact local police or submit an anonymous tip immediately.