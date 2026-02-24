Basseterre Desalination Plant set for commissioning in St Kitts and Nevis

The plant will produce up to two million gallons of water daily, ensuring 24/7 supply and boosting water security in Basseterre.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Basseterre Desalination Plant is all set to be commissioned in St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday (February 24, 2026). The commissioning will be held at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Park in the presence of the government officials and cabinet ministers.

The facility with a capacity of up to two millions gallons of portable water per day is aimed at mitigating the scarcity of the water. The plant is designed with the use of reverse osmosis technology, aiming to provide a reliable and climate-resilient water supply.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Konris Maynard made the announcement and said that the commissioning is a major achievement for the Federation. He said that the commissioning will provide portable water service in Basseterre 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

He said that this is a celebratory moment for the Water Services Department as it is a strategic importance of the facility, aiming to fulfill their climate agenda and sustainable demands.

Once fully operational, the facility will also be helpful in reducing water interruptions and expanding 24-hour potable water service to households and businesses within the Basseterre area. It is considered a landmark project which will be strengthening water security for Basseterre and other surrounding communities.

Comprehensive testing of the plan has been completed to ensure that the facility meets all required operational and water quality standards ahead of commissioning. It is also a part of the government’s agenda of becoming the world's first Sustainable Island State, aiming to enhance infrastructural resilience and safeguard public health.

Minister Konris added that the climate variability continues to impact traditional water sources, and desalination offers a dependable alternative. The plant is aimed at strengthening the capacity of St. Kitts and Nevis to meet current demand while positioning Basseterre for future growth.

It will also mitigate the government’s ongoing challenge for the water in the capital and across the communities.