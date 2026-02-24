VC Bird International Airport Runway Upgrade Completed, Now Open to International Flights

Antigua and Barbuda: The work on the first phase of the VC Bird International Airport has been completed as the runway is opened to take international flights. With an investment of S$50 million, the Airfield Rehabilitation Project is seeking to attract more international operations with the expansion of the runway and other facilities.

The various upgrades will maintain an increased level of safety performance and compliance with international aviation regulations. The investment in the airport is considered one of the biggest ever investments in the history of Antigua and Barbuda. It is also seeking to put the country on the right track as a leader in the aviation industry.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez expressed satisfaction with the work and stated that the project is on time and within the budget. He said that the upgrades have been progressing without disruption, even during one of their busiest and peak seasons of tourism in Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the tourism minister, the project strengthens safety, enhances resilience, and ensures that V.C. Bird International Airport continues to operate as one of the most dynamic and forward-moving aviation gateways in the region.

Construction of a new, expanded Runway 25 turnpad (approximately 7,250 m), designed using the Airbus A350-1000 as the reference aircraft, has been progressing well.

“While aircraft such as the Boeing 777-200 were able to operate safely , the redesigned infrastructure now aligns with both current compliance expectations and future widebody operational requirements,” as per the authorities.

To create a proper Runway End Safety Area (RESA), about 130 metres of runway pavement was removed during the project and operational distances adjusted.

Work on the next phases of the airfield upgrade continues on schedule. Phase 2 is expected to conclude by Saturday night, paving the way for Phase 3 to begin on Monday night. This next stage will involve construction of the alternate turnpad and the temporary closure of the existing Runway 07 threshold to facilitate reconstruction works.

At the same time, Phase 5 will proceed alongside Phases 3 and 6, focusing on paving the Runway 07-25 overlay to enhance overall runway performance and safety .

The project remains on track, with substantial completion targeted for 6 July 2026 and full completion scheduled for 6 September 2026.