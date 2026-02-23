Three-Year-Old Killed in West Kingston Shooting, Two Others Injured

Jamaica: A three-year-old boy was killed and two others injured including an eight-year-old boy during a gun attack at their home on Nelson Street in Denham Town, West Kingston, on Saturday, February 21.

The deceased victim has been identified as 3-year-old Jace "Zaza" Pinnock (also identified in some reports as Zaylon Pinnock), while the injured victims have been identified as eight-year-old boy, deceased’s brother and his 31-year-old father.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday, at around 1:40 a.m., when the victims were sleeping at their home on Nelson Street in Denham Town, West Kingston.

It is reported that the armed assailants who entered the community went straight into the house of the victims where they gained forced entry in the house and attacked the victims. The suspects allegedly opened fire at the father and after him they attacked both the child victims.

After attacking the family, the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, following which the nearby resident who heard the loud sound of gun shots contacted the police officers and emergency personnel.

Before the police could arrive, all the three victims were taken to nearby hospital where on arrival a 3-year-old child was pronounced dead and other two victims were admitted and treated.

Since then the officers of Denham Town police launched an investigation into the matter and processed the scene to gather evidence. The officers are actively trying to identify and locate the suspects who were involved in an incident.

Authorities stated that the “police officers believe the shooting stems from a resurgence of gang rivalry for turf control in the area.” Police also believe that suspects gained entry by posing as a buyer as the father was a businessman.

Officials also have named two individuals, in connection with the incident known as "Jubi" and "Romi," and called them questioning in relation to the attack as they are alleged members of the "Scream Corner" gang.

Many people have condemned the act including a Member of Parliament for West Kingston, Desmond McKenzie, who described this act as "wicked act" and offered a $600,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charge of those responsible.