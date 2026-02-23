Belizean cancer patient dies at border after ambulance entry denied

He died at the western border crossing after officials refused entry to a Honduran ambulance transporting him back to Belize for continued treatment.

A Belizean national who was taken to Honduras by his wife for his medical treatment has died on Saturday, February 21, at the Western Border, after Customs personnel and Border Management Agency personnel denied the entry of Honduran ambulance into Belizean territory.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Naser Reyes, resident of Mango Creek, Southern Belize, who was battling with cancer for the past several months. Following which his wife and his family members took him to Honduras for his treatment on January 20, where he underwent some surgeries and remained there for further treatment till February 21.

On February 21, the doctors at the hospital in Honduras discharged him after his surgeries but suggested that he should still receive treatment for recovery. After which the wife and other family members of the victim arranged an ambulance from Honduras to take him back to Belize with a plan that they will shift him to Belizean ambulance on arrival.

But their plan totally failed and their journey turned into a tragedy when they reached the Benque Viejo del Carmen (Western Border), where Customs personnel and Border Management Agency personnel denied entry of Honduras ambulance in Belizean territory.

Following which, the family members and staff members explained the condition of the victim to the officers that “Naser Reyes, needs continuous treatment as he was in critical condition and during his transport he suffered seizures.”

The medical staff also assured the personnel that “once they transport him to the Western Regional Hospital as he suffered seizures during transport they and the ambulance will return back to Honduras, but despite their efforts and continuous requests, personnels still did not allow them.

During that, the patient who was in an ambulance eventually took his last breath at the Western Border and was pronounced dead by the Honduran medical team, who were transporting him to Belize.

The incident has caused widespread shock and sparked an outrage among the people who are now questioning the authorities for their behaviour. The residents of Mango Creek, Southern Belize, and family members of Naser Reyes are blaming border authorities for his death.