Former US Attorney Jessica Aber Found Dead at 43; Investigation Underway

Police officials responded to a report of an ‘unresponsive woman’ at a home in Beverly Hills, where they found her dead.

Joe Biden appointed Former US Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia, Jessica Aber aged 43, was found dead. According to the information shared by officials, Aber was residing at a home in Alexandria, Virginia where they found her dead-on Saturday morning. While investigations into the case are underway, authorities have not ruled out any statement regarding the cause of her death.

The Alexandria Police Department has, however, released a statement emphasizing the circumstances that are involved around the case. According to the release, police officials responded to a report of an ‘unresponsive woman’ at a home in Beverly Hills, where they found her dead. Her identity was confirmed by her family members.

The statement further emphasized on the ongoing investigations and stated that the cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia upon investigation.

“As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death,” the release stated further.

Aber was notably appointed under Former President Joe Biden’s presidency; however, she resigned just days before current President Trump entered office. Her death came as a shocking news to the US citizens as she was widely regarded as an ‘irreplaceable’ leader and prosecutor.

Netizens react to Jessica Aber’s death

Following her death, netizens expressed their grief through their comments on social media. A user named Jamie Cantwell made a sarcastic comment noting, “I'm sure we'll get an accurate report on what caused her death. Let me guess, just like the Boeing and AI whistleblowers, it was "suicide.”

“Condolences to her family and friends. A great loss to our country. Thank you for your service, Jessica. May you rest in peace,” wrote Goretti M. Shifman on Facebook.

Another user Andrea Rogoff highlighted Jessica's service to the nation, “May she rest in peace. She gave her all and very sadly is no longer here. May her loved ones find comfort in cherished memories.”

Another user named Kathy Smith Coffey emphasized that there was a lot going on in Aber’s life and everything doesn’t need to be political.

“Has anyone even given the thought she had other things going on in her life and mind. Not everything is political. For some people to be so educated common sense has completely left you. Praying for her family and friends,” she wrote.

No statement from President on Jessica Aber’s death

While a thorough investigation is currently carried out by the authorities to find out the exact cause of death, there is no official statement or word currently made by either Former President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump over the incident.