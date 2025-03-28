Tobago’s Winston Duke joins Avengers: Doomsday

Trinidad and Tobago: Tobagonian actor Winston Duke added to the massive star cast of Avengers Doomsday, after his incredible performance in Black Panther. The announcement was made by Marvel Studios in a surprising event, where they went live on social media for a four-hour live session and announced the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast via the actors’ on-set chairs.

Winston then also shared the video clip revealing his name on the set chairs, on his Instagram account with the post captioned, “#Avengersdoomsday.” Marvels’ new project, which is scheduled for a release in 2026, went into production this week. The new project will feature many of the famous names returning back to the Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Complete cast of Avengers Doomsday

The Returning Avengers

Chris Hemsworth – Thor

Anthony Mackie – Captain America

Sebastian Stan – Bucky Barnes

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

The X-Men Join the Battle

Patrick Stewart – Professor X

Ian McKellen – Magneto

Kelsey Grammer – Beast (Hank McCoy)

Rebecca Romijn – Mystique

James Marsden – Cyclops

Alan Cumming – Nightcrawler

New MCU Entrants

Vanessa Kirby – Sue Storm (Invisible Woman)

Pedro Pascal – Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Ben Grimm (The Thing)

Joseph Quinn – Johnny Storm (Human Torch)

Other confirmed new-generation MCU heroes include:

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi

Tenoch Huerta Mejía – Namor (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Letitia Wright – Shuri (Black Panther)

Winston Duke – M’Baku (Black Panther)

Thunderbolts Cast Joins the Avengers

Florence Pugh – Yelena Belova

David Harbour – Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell – U.S. Agent

Hannah John-Kamen – Ghost

Lewis Pullman – Sentry

Danny Ramirez- She will have a feature role in the film

The Missing Big Names

Hugh Jackman – Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Tom Holland – Spider-Man

Apart from the massive cast, the hype for Robert downy Jr. Is peaking limits as fans are not just shocked with his entry but with the fact that he will be playing the role of a Villian in the movie as ‘Doctor Doom’.

While the hype for the movie is extreme, the excitement of the fans has skyrocketed for the people of Caribbean as they will see their very own Duke in the cinemas once again after his epic role as the leader of Jabari Tribe of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Following the announcement that Winston will be a part of Avengers Doomsday, he has been widely lauded by netizens and fans who express their delight in knowing he will be there in the movie.

A user named Ciaran. Flynn wrote, “Well this is a surprise, I wasn’t expecting M’Baku to be in this movie, but i welcome it. Can’t wait.”

Another user wrote, “Its going to be crazy, I am literally on this lie and just the name announcement itself is making it so much crazier by imagining all of these beside each other.”