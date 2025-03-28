Tobago’s Winston Duke joins Avengers: Doomsday

Winston Duke casted in Avengers: Doomsday

Trinidad and Tobago: Tobagonian actor Winston Duke added to the massive star cast of Avengers Doomsday, after his incredible performance in Black Panther. The announcement was made by Marvel Studios in a surprising event, where they went live on social media for a four-hour live session and announced the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast via the actors’ on-set chairs.  

Winston then also shared the video clip revealing his name on the set chairs, on his Instagram account with the post captioned, “#Avengersdoomsday.” Marvels’ new project, which is scheduled for a release in 2026, went into production this week. The new project will feature many of the famous names returning back to the Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.  


Complete cast of Avengers Doomsday 

The Returning Avengers 

Chris Hemsworth – Thor 

Anthony Mackie – Captain America 

Sebastian Stan – Bucky Barnes 

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man 

Tom Hiddleston – Loki 

The X-Men Join the Battle 

Patrick Stewart – Professor X 

Ian McKellen – Magneto 

Kelsey Grammer – Beast (Hank McCoy) 

Rebecca Romijn – Mystique 

James Marsden – Cyclops 

Alan Cumming – Nightcrawler 

New MCU Entrants 

Vanessa Kirby – Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) 

Pedro Pascal – Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Ben Grimm (The Thing) 

Joseph Quinn – Johnny Storm (Human Torch) 

Other confirmed new-generation MCU heroes include: 

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi 

Tenoch Huerta Mejía – Namor (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) 

Letitia Wright – Shuri (Black Panther) 

Winston Duke – M’Baku (Black Panther) 

Thunderbolts Cast Joins the Avengers 

Florence Pugh – Yelena Belova 

David Harbour – Red Guardian 

Wyatt Russell – U.S. Agent 

Hannah John-Kamen – Ghost 

Lewis Pullman – Sentry 

Danny Ramirez-  She will have a feature role in the film  

The Missing Big Names 

Hugh Jackman – Wolverine 
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 
Tom Holland – Spider-Man 

Apart from the massive cast, the hype for Robert downy Jr. Is peaking limits as fans are not just shocked with his entry but with the fact that he will be playing the role of a Villian in the movie as ‘Doctor Doom’.  

While the hype for the movie is extreme, the excitement of the fans has skyrocketed for the people of Caribbean as they will see their very own Duke in the cinemas once again after his epic role as the leader of Jabari Tribe of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Following the announcement that Winston will be a part of Avengers Doomsday, he has been widely lauded by netizens and fans who express their delight in knowing he will be there in the movie.  

A user named Ciaran. Flynn wrote, “Well this is a surprise, I wasn’t expecting M’Baku to be in this movie, but i welcome it. Can’t wait.” 

Another user wrote, “Its going to be crazy, I am literally on this lie and just the name announcement itself is making it so much crazier by imagining all of these beside each other.” 

