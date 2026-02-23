West Indies to face Zimbabwe in Super 8 opener of T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies will also take on South Africa and India in the Super 8 stage, aiming to reach the semi-finals after missing out in 2024.

West Indies will play their first match of the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Zimbabwe on February 23, 2026 (Monday). For the stage, the team will be playing the matches against South Africa and India before the two semi-finals.

Notably, the Super 8 stage consists of two groups of four teams each and each team will play three matches against the others within the group. West Indies has been placed in the group along with South Africa, Zimbabwe and India.

The Super 8 schedule of the West Indies will be:

The first match will be held against Zimbabwe on February 23, 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second match will be held against South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 26, 2026. The third and last match of the super 8 stage will be held against India on March 1, 2026 in Kolkata.

In the second group, the three teams have been decided including England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka and the fourth team will be decided after the match between Pakistan and Namibia. If Pakistan wins the match, then they will easily advance to the Super 8 and if Namibia wins the game, it will further open doors for the United States to advance to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

A total of 12 matches will be held in the Super 8 stage and each team will play three matches, consisting of six matches per group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals of the World Cup as two matches of the semi-final will be held.

The first semi-final will be held on March 4, 2026, while the second one will be played on March 5, 2026 at Wankhede Stadium of India. If Pakistan will be in any of these games, then the matches will be held in Colombo of Sri Lanka. A total of 10 teams have been eliminated in the group stage.

Now, the West Indies will be having three matches which will be played before the Semi-finals in the T20 World Cup. In the last World Cup that was held in 2024, West Indies lost the match to South Africa and failed to advance to the semi-final rounds. This year, they are looking for chances to win the World Cup trophy for the third time.