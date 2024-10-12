Stafanie Taylor scores 1000 runs for West Indies in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history

12th of October 2024

Caribbean: Stafanie Taylor from West Indies reached the milestone of becoming the first player to score 1000 runs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history. She achieved the record in a match against Bangladesh, where she made 27 runs off 29 deliveries on Thursday. 

The match was won by West Indies women who chased the target of 104 runs in 12.5 overs with the loss of 2 wickets only. With the bowling showcase, Windies women has restricted Bangladesh women to 103 runs in 20 overs and took eight wickets. 

Stafanie Taylor was also supported by Hayley Mathews, who made 34 runs off 22 deliveries and Shemaine Campbelle, who made 21 runs off 16 deliveries. The match started after Windies won the toss and decided to bowl first. 

However, the player of the match was given to Karishma Ramharack from Bangladesh who took four wickets in her four over spell with 17 runs. From West Indies, Marufa Akter took one wicket in her three overs spell with 20 runs and Nahida Akter took one wicket in her three overs spell with 22 runs. 

With the victory, West Indies secured first place in Group B while winning two out of three matches. The team secured four points in the game and the net run rate of 1.708 placed the team in the first position. 

In the group B, South Africa secured second position in the team B with four points while winning two out of three matches. Notably, the top two teams from each group will advance to the league stage for the semi-finals and the finals of the T20 World Cup. 

Earlier, Hayley Mathews from West Indies created the record of becoming the second woman to take 1000 wickets in the T20 internationals in the ongoing match. She was also the second woman to achieve the milestone. 

Moreover, Australia and India have been placed on the first and second position in the Group A of the ICC World Cup standings. 

