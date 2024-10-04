PM Terrance Drew emphasizes strong collaboration with Southern University during dinner with students

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also met with the first batch of students who are enrolled at Southern University and A&M College- Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized the strong collaboration between the Southern University and St Kitts and Nevis during the dinner with students. During his visit to the university, he said that they will continue fostering their collaboration and work for the betterment of the country.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also met with the first batch of students who are enrolled at Southern University and A&M College- Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday. During his visit to Washington DC, he participated in a series of events and bilateral meetings.

While talking to the students, PM Drew encouraged them for their future endeavours and asked them to be great ambassadors for St Kitts and Nevis. He said that studying in such a privileged college will enhance their excellence and power of innovation, further solidifying their capacity to excel in their future.

He also extended gratitude to Southern University for this most meaningful collaboration and contributing to the excellence in the education sector.

The event was organized by Southern University and Agriculture and Mechnical College. It was attended by Chairman Myron Lawson, other SU Board Members, President Dennis Shields, chancellors, vice chancellors, vice presidents, deans, administrators, faculty, staff, Miss Southern, Student Government Association President, Alumni Director, Alumni, Judges, Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus members, other State Representatives from the State of Louisiana, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education - Dr Kim Hunter Reed, lobbyists, and constables.

Prime Minister Dr Drew visited Washington DC after the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He met with several leaders and enhanced their cooperations through bilateral talks and meetings.

He visited Southern University on Wednesday and met with the professors and teachers to know about their educational structures. PM Drew talked about several educational opportunities that could help the students of St Kitts and Nevis to enhance their capacity and innovation.

The meeting also focused on the discussion about the scholarships and other ways of enhancing cooperations between the university and the government of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that the full and partial scholarships from the Southern University will provide affordable educational excellence to the students of the country.

PM Drew asserted that their vision is to enhance educational opportunities so that their citizens are well-prepared and meet the challenges of 21st century. He noted that with affordable educational opportunities, students can create an efficient pathway to success.

He also extended gratitude to Dr Dr. Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, the leadership of Southern University and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for this excellent collaboration.