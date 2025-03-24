Dominica set to welcome over 14,000 cruise passengers this week

Dominica is poised to welcome more than 14,000 cruise passengers this week, showcasing its stunning natural beauty and vibrant tourism sector.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-24 16:44:24

Cruise passengers arriving in Dominica.

Dominica, the nature isle of the Caribbean is all set to welcome more than 14,000 passengers this week starting 24th March to 30th March 2025. Tourists will board out at Dominica's ports from eight different cruises, providing them an opportunity to experience breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture and eco-tourism of Dominica.  

With a total of 14,825 cruise visitors expected, Dominica is set to experience an economic boost. The next week will begin by welcoming MV Azamara, which will bring 764 passengers to the Roseau Cruise ship berth. The same day on 24th March or today, MV Enchanted Princess will arrive bringing 3660 passengers, which is the maximum, among the cruises sailing towards the nation this week. 

Apart from Enchanted Princess, MV Grandeur of the Seas, MV Eurodam and MV Mein Schiff will bring along the maximum number of passengers to Dominica.  

Complete Cruise Ship Arrival Schedule and Passenger Count 

The cruise schedule for the week is as follows: 

March 24, 2025: 

MV Azamara Journey – 764 passengers (Roseau Cruise Ship Berth) 

MV Enchanted Princess – 3,660 passengers (Woodbridge Bay Port) 

MV Star Flyer – 170 passengers (Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth) 

March 25, 2025: 

MV Grandeur of the Seas – 2,440 passengers (Roseau Cruise Ship Berth) 

SY Seadream I – 116 passengers (Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth / Anchorage) 

March 27, 2025: 

MV Viking Sea – 1,000 passengers (Roseau Cruise Ship Berth) 

March 28, 2025: 

MV Eurodam – 2,731 passengers (Roseau Cruise Ship Berth) 

March 29-30, 2025: 

MV Mein Schiff 2 – 2,894 passengers (Roseau Cruise Ship Berth) 

Why Dominica is a favourite place for tourists?  

Dominica offers an unmatched experience in natural wonders and is often regarded as the nature isle of the Caribbean. The island is abundant in natural  habitats, including the home to rare and iconic sperm whale and boiling lake, which is the highlight of the nation.  

Champagne reef, Trafalgar Falls, Emerald Pool and lush green mountains are some of the other famous tourist spots of Dominica and are widely visited.

