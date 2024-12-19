St Kitts and Nevis: Budget Boost Wallet to provide EC$250 to citizens with EC$5,000 income

With the wallet, the government is also aimed to invest over $33 million on the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Eligible individuals with their monthly income EC$5,000 or less will receive EC$250 per month for the first six months of 2025 under the “Budget Boost Wallet” initiative. As per the budget 2025, the wallet is intended to empower the citizens and secure their finances in St Kitts and Nevis.

With the wallet, the government is also aimed to invest over $33 million on the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. It will help in meeting the daily needs of the citizens by reducing their financial stresses over the next six-month period.

PM Terrance Drew’s statement on Budget Boost Wallet initiative

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew outlined the benefits of the initiative and said that the wallet will empower the citizens by securing their finances and economic conditions. It will boost the financial capability of the citizens and manage the situation during the rising cost of living.

He noted that the initiative marked the commitment of the government towards the citizens as his cabinet is caring and aims to work efficiently. He also urged the citizens to use the wallet wisely so that it could benefit their lifestyle and also contribute toward the well-being of their citizens.

Funds for Essential Expenses

According to PM Drew, the citizens can use the extra funds for their expenses in the houses and that are needed to be paid in St Kitts and Nevis. He added that they must allocate the money in several essential works such as groceries, household items and other works including the payment of the utility bills.

The wallet is also expected to boost the opportunities in the income for the citizen and helps in managing the expenses strategically. It will also enhance their capacity for investment and turn them choices from offline shelves to online shopping platforms.

The wallet budget also helps the citizens to spend their money towards their extra works that are hindered due to their low incomes.