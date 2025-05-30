Vybz Kartel to be crowned ‘King of Dancehall’ at Reggae Sumfest 2025

Jamaica: The Jamaican Dancehall sensation who is often regarded as the King of Dancehall is set to be officially crowned with the title at the upcoming Reggae Sumfest 2025 on July 18th, 2025. The event will take place at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St James, Jamaica.

According to the information shared by the Reggae Sumfest festival authorities, Vybz Kartel, Jamaican Dancehall sensation will receive this title from dancehall legend Beenie Man, who has been named as the ‘King of Dancehall’ by Reggae Sumfest in 2009. Since his release from prison Kartel has been charting headlines with blockbuster hits and enthralling performances across the Caribbean.

The hype for his music didn’t die down even after he was in prison for more than 13 years. He has been touring across different Caribbean countries and across the USA, though his concerts have also sparked controversy.

Kartel is set to perform at the One Caribbean Unity Music Festival scheduled for Sunday May 31 in Trinidad and Tobago where he will stay for a one-week period, without a visa. However, he has received an official clearance from the authorities under certain circumstances to perform at the event.

The conditions outlined in the clearance include that the artist has to post a security bond, he is only allowed to engage in radio interviews, barred from participating in any kind of crime awareness initiatives, panel discussions, meetings with officials, community walkthroughs and similar events.

The official clearance also outlines that if any of the conditions are breached, the clearance will immediately be revoked. The official clearance also outlines that the artist must not participate in communicating any words promoting gangs or any related act. He has also been restricted from performing several songs which are violent including "Good Like Jesus."

However, as the artist performs live in Trinidad and Tobago this weekend, his fans await his official crowning as the King of Dancehall scheduled for July 18th. In response to this, social media users, however, have come out in support of Beenie Man, saying he should have been given time to step down from the title.

A user named Karen Green wrote on Facebook, “The honest truth is. If kartel as the criteria to be crown nothing is wrong. The only thing is that it should have been mention long time to give Bennie Man the time to prepare for it. Just bap so. Lady gave up her crown for another, then come spice. At least the female one was done in a more mature way. The Doc Heart going to need a Dr for real. But It will pass. You cannot have one king & Queen of dancehall forever. There must be another whatever the criteria's are. Big up both artists.”

Another user named Ravy Dizzle wrote, “But dancehall already have KING BEENIE MAN Who is still doing music and doing well in health and stage performances! BEENIE Man music career was and still is splendid likewise vybes Kartel career. Think it would be a disrespect from sumfest towards BEENIE man, in regards to where dancehall is coming from to where it is going! .... But BEENIE still the king from 80s to 2025 and more years to come with more Grammy's!”