New Goodwill Secondary School on track for November 2026 completion: PM Skerrit

The new Goodwill Secondary School is expected to serve as a national TVET centre, offering modern facilities and practical training to support Dominica’s long-term education and workforce development goals.

Dominica: The New Goodwill Secondary School of Roseau is on course for completion in November 2026. The latest update was notified by the Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit following his visit to the site earlier this week.

The PM shared online, “I visited the site earlier this week to see the progress firsthand and was pleased with the pace and quality of the work underway.”

Post the visit on June 10, he also noted, “The facility will serve as a Centre of Excellence for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), providing students with access to modern learning spaces and the knowledge and practical skills needed to drive Dominica’s development."

This highlighted the new school’s aim to provide holistic growth of students via instruction of core-curricular models of technical and vocational education.

This school is a part of a much bigger project - ‘The China-Dominica School Project’ which is to be executed under a Chinese grant worth approximately US$30 million (EC$81 million+). It targets funding the reconstruction and construction of six schools that were damaged or affected after Hurricane Maria, including the Goodwill Secondary School.

The school will offer multi-disciplinary facilities upon completion. In this regard, the PM noted, “This is a huge structure, and that has taken into consideration a number of very crucial elements. The classroom sizes, the various labs, library, computer room, IT room, and so on…”. PM Skerrit said “Physical education is crucial. We have created enough space for all necessary sports—basketball, netball, volleyball—to take place on the first floor, and of course, students will have the presence of the Pottersville playing field for other sports.”

Furthermore, Skerrit stated that construction of all the structures are well in progress and the matters will not take much long, “You can see tiling, painting, all of the electrical is in place, all of the plumbing is in place, it’s a matter of just putting in the fixtures.”

He emphasized the resilience of the structure against any climatic catastrophe, “And of course, students can continue with school immediately after a natural disaster,” Skerrit noted.

He also highlighted the government's seriousness towards education and development of Dominica. “Having a conducive place for learning is priority number one for the government and the Ministry of Education,” he stated. “And this is why we have continuously made efforts to improve the physical structures and learning centres across Dominica, ensuring that all of our students can go to a class/school that is conducive to learning.”