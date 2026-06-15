Twin-engine aircraft enroute to Tobago shockingly disappears over the Caribbean

The aircraft was scheduled to travel to Tobago, however, the arrival was never successfully achieved, raising shockwaves among the citizens.

Trinidad & Tobago: A small twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58P has mysteriously disappeared in the skies of the Caribbean after departing from St. Vincent and the Grenadines on June 12, 2026.

The aircraft was scheduled to travel to Tobago, however, the arrival was never successfully achieved, raising shockwaves among the citizens.

The Dominican Republic-registered HI-1145 private aircraft departed Argyle International Airport in St Vincent at 11:52 a.m. on Friday and was scheduled to arrive at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.

Before its disappearance, the aircraft’s journey was being monitored on the flight tracking website : ‘Flightradar24’. Tracking data indicated that the plane was operating under visual flight rules (VFR) before disappearing from the radar.

The flight was traveling at an altitude of 4,025 feet with a speed of approximately 142 knots. However, all data abruptly ceased mid-flight. Based on its last known coordinates, the aircraft disappeared over the Southern Caribbean Sea. This places it somewhere in the vicinity of Grenadian or Venezuelan territorial waters.

Initially, there were no confirmed details with respect to the incident apart from the aircraft being an undisclosed private plane, however, with revelations from the aviation tracking data and local updates, specifications have come into light. Reports of further developments are expected soon.

The private aircraft in consideration has a capacity of one pilot and four to five passengers. However, there are still no reports released about the details of the occupants. The cause of disappearance remains unconfirmed as well. The authorities are exploring the options of landing on both land and water. There are no confirmations of a potential crash as no wreckage has been located yet.

Sources indicate that Argyle Air Traffic Control contacted Piarco in Trinidad and Tobago regarding the sudden loss of communication. Later, a source at Piarco confirmed to the Trinidadian publication CNC3 that regional authorities are actively “looking for the aircraft”.

This comes almost a couple of years later to a similar incident that happened in December 2023, when an aircraft traveling along the Canouan-St Vincent route vanished suddenly. The aircraft remains unaccounted for.

According to statements from then Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, investigators later believed the aircraft may not have crashed at all. Evidence suggested that its transponder was intentionally switched off, creating the appearance of a disappearance.

Similar assumptions are being made around this incident as the authorities note that a loss of transponder signal does not explicitly confirm a crash, as pilots occasionally deactivate them manually.