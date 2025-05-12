Trinidad: 15-year-old on life support after Maloney Shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: A 15-year-old student is struggling on life support after he was shot to his head in a shooting incident in Maloney on 10th May. The police officials are performing a thorough investigation to find out the suspects who remain on the run.

The schoolboy has been identified as Zwade Alleyne, a Form 5 student from the Arima North Secondary School. As per reports, the incident took place at around 10:52 pm, when the victim was standing out at the third floor of building 12 with others, when a a group of armed men emerged from the southern side of the car park and began firing multiple shots in their direction.

Investigations revealed that the victim managed to get back up, after he fell to the ground from the shot, but he was shot again in the head to which he lay in a serious condition on the floor. The suspect immediately fled the scene on foot, while the police officials responded to the site.

Police Commissioner Henry and Superville were among the first responders who arrived at the crime site, where they were informed that the victim had been transferred to the hospital considering the severity of his wounds. Doctors assessed the victim, and as a result of their assessment, they immediately put him on life support considering the severity of the gunshots.

The police officials present at the crime site, performed extensive research and recovered 15 spent 9mm shell casings. A search has also been launched to find out the suspects, while the authorities to continue the investigation.

Alleyne is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries in a critical condition. He is notably a renowned player in football who was trained in the Maloney Real Footballers academy. His brilliant performance in the sport led the team to reach the quarterfinals of the 2025 Republic Bank National Youth Football League (RBNYFL) East Under-17 Division.