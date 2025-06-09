BREAKING: Shooting Near Las Vegas Strip under Investigation

Unconfirmed reports are emerging on social media that the alleged shooting in Las Vegas involved two youtubers.

A shooting incident occurred near the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed through ‘X’. The shooting took place just minutes ago and has created a havoc among locals.

The police officials in their message confirmed that the shooting did not occurred inside a casino and has since then urged all the locals to exercise precaution and avoid the area. The Police officials have immediately responded to the site and performing necessary investigations to find out more details related to the alleged shooting.

We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 9, 2025

Unconfirmed reports are also circulating on social media that the shooting involves a famous youtuber/streamer. A video has also been circulating related to the incident where a man is seen shooting another during a live stream. The shooting took place just in front of the Bellagio.

