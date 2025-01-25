Watch: Severe Turbulence Forces United Airlines Flight Back to Lagos

The video clips from United Airlines Emergency landing have created havoc among netizens who question the safety of air travel and cite their concerns.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-25 19:58:34

Turbulence in United Airlines Flight

In a shocking turn of events, a sudden flight turbulence in a United Airlines aircraft has set the internet on blaze. The Boeing aircraft travelling from Nigeria to Virginia experienced a technical issue, forcing the pilots to perform an emergency landing that created a chaos in the passenger cabin. Video clips of the incident went viral on social media showing scattered food trays and worried passengers, who were praying for safety.  

The incident took place on Friday and injured six members who were immediately transported to medical facilities upon landing. All of them are now fine and healthy as they are released from medical care. The airlines confirmed that there were four passengers and two crew members among the injured. 

PASSENGERS SHARES EXPERIENCE 

First responders stated the incident as something straight out of a Hollywood movie, as they recalled that the jolts felt hard. Passengers stated that the sudden turbulence shook them all as food trays started to fell causing a state of panic among everyone onboard.  

Notably, the airline made an in-air turn back and landed back to Lagos, which caused severe turbulence, creating havoc among passengers and injuring a few. While the airline confirmed that the aircraft suffered a technical issue, they didn’t state the exact cause, as investigations into same are underway. 

INVESTIGATIONS INTO UNITED AIRLINES EMERGENCY LANDING  

The thorough investigation of the incident is currently being performed by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). At the time of the incident, the flight was carrying 245 passengers and 11 crew members. 

UNITED AIRLINES CONFIRMS FLIGHT ADJUSTMENTS TO PASSENGERS AFTER EMERGENCY LANDING 

Following the incident, United Airlines has confirmed that they will make the adjustments, and the incident will not cause problems for any of their passengers. Bookings for some of the passengers have also been made for alternative flights.  

