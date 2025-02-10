Two individuals set house on fire in Antigua, leaving family homeless

Two individuals who set the house on fire were caught on camera and the incident had happened on Sunday after 1 am in the morning.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two unidentified individuals set a house on fire in All Saints Village of Antigua and Barbuda, leaving a family homeless. The family expressed their dismay and said that the incident happened suddenly as they attempted to secure their family members but failed to safeguard their home.

Two individuals who set the house on fire were caught on camera and the incident had happened on Sunday after 1 am in the morning. In the camera, it was outlined that these people set two wooden structures on fire, however, one of them has been completely destroyed, while the other was ravaged by the inferno.

Two vehicles that were standing next to houses were also destroyed by the fire, causing a major blow to the family. The fire brigade had been called to stop the fire, but they were late, due to which, the entire house had turned into ashes.

As per the camera footage, two individuals approached the home and set one of them on fire due to which, the entire house caused destruction in the surrounding areas. The All-Saints Fire Department tried to safeguard the houses but managed to secure one of the structures, which is why the family showcased their disappointment.

Netizens reacted to the incident and demanded punishment for the individuals who made the family homeless and helpless. One of the Facebook users noted that there should be a life sentence for the perpetrators as they have take everything from these people.

Another noted, “How will they be managed to start their new life and rebuild their house which is the toughest thing in life. These individuals should be given tough punishment as I can’s imagine what they are going through at this time.”

Netizens also demanded strict action against the individuals and said that the authorities must taken immediate action to apprehend the individuals who are responsible for the arson.