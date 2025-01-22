Watch: Bonnie Blue shares exclusive BTS footage from her world record attempt

Bonnie Blue’s World Record BTS video was released by her on YouTube and features a podcast session along with some short clips of the world record attempt.

Bonnie Blue, the only fans star is in talks after publicly announcing that she slept with more than a thousand men in 12 hours. She has now released a video on her YouTube titled "HOW I BROKE THE WORLD RECORD OF 1000 MEN in 12 hours,” which features behind the scenes talks of how Bonnie made this shocking record.

It is a podcast with Joshlee Spooner, who asks the only fans star questions about her experience from the event and how she planned everything out. The 25-year-old model was seen sharing her experience confidently with the host shedding light on details.

She made several shocking claims, including mentioning that she was fine after her attempt to set a world record and didn’t feel sore. She then jokingly added that she didn’t need a wheelchair after the record-breaking event.

Bonnie Blue claims that she is not afraid of STDs

The model, while answering Joshlee Spooner about was she afraid of STDs or not, emphasized that she regularly gets tested for them, and also made sure that everyone wears a c*nd*m at the shoot.

“No, I get regularly STD tested all the time, and they were going to wear a c*nd*m. A lot of them had not wear a one before, so I actually enjoyed the fact that I could put it over them and teach them that they can experience pleasure along with it,” she stated.

Bonnie Blue states her S*x marathon will be a regular event

The 25-year-old only fans star in her YouTube video also attached short clips from her world record attempt. In the video she was seen addressing all the attendees who came to be part of her world record attempt.

While addressing them, she stated, “I am going to do such events like every four to six weeks, and this is going to be a regular thing.”

She added that she just wants them to have a good time, and she doesn’t want it to be intimidating for them. She said that they can avoid cameras, if they want to, but she needs to film it as that is the whole purpose.

‘DON’T FEEL SHY’ SAYS BONNIE BLUE AT HER WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT

The video shared by Bonnie Blue features several behind the scenes shots of her team, that shows how they managed to complete the record.

Blue also made sure that everyone around her feel comfortable as she said, “don’t be shy and if you do get nervous and whatever else, please don’t worry, its fine.”

Public reacts on Bonnie Blue’s Controversial World record

A user named Julie Ann wrote on Facebook, “I find it disgusting that men think this is acceptable! Only last year Gisèle Pelicot finished taking the stand in mass rape trial against 51 men, and said the “macho, patriarchal society that trivializes rape" must change.”

Another user named Darren Highman stated that he feels ashamed as a man after the incident, “As a man I don't know what to make of the men that were happy to help her. I've always been a one-man one-woman kind of guy. I can't imagine waiting in a line of 2 let alone 1000+. I feel ashamed to be a man. This is what humanity is sinking to just for 15 mins of fame, or just to be able to say, " I was one of the 1000+" what next?”