Children’s Christmas Parties announced for St Kitts and Nevis communities

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated annual Children’s Christmas Parties have been announced to be held from December 10 to 27, 2024. Under the patronage of St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, the event will invite children along with their parents from different communities and host a series of interactive activities.

The parties will be hosted in different communities of St Kitts and Nevis where camps and other games related to Christmas will be organized. It is specifically designed for children aged 4 to 10 years where they will be involved in a series of activities such as games and Christmas themed fun.

The parties and camps will also serve as the platform for children to showcase their arts and crafts and get a chance to immerse themselves in talent hunt games. It will help in flourishing their skills and motivate them towards extra-curricular activities.

In addition to that, the camp will also come up with festive surprises where children will be offered a safe and creative environment. The Christmas camp will help kids in making memories and interacting with new people, providing them with a platform to socialize with the fellow countrymen.

St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party noted that the parties will offer a space to children to learn authentic and relevant facts about Christmas. It will also ignite the spirit of the festival among the children, so that they can pave their path towards a bright future.

The registration for Christmas Camp is open and the seat options are limited for kids during the Holiday season. The parties will be packed with several events where parents, friends and kids will exchange gifts with each other to enhance the spirit of Christmas.

They will also be involved in the fun games and entertainment will be provided by local musicians who will celebrate the season with a sense of togetherness and unity. Parents and guardians are invited to attend the parties so that the true holiday spirit can be enhanced within the children.