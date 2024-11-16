Jenelle Thongs wins Miss Congeniality, Netizens troll her for plus size appearance

Trinidad and Tobago: Jenelle Thongs of Trinidad and Tobago grabbed the title of Miss Congeniality at the Miss Universe 2024 event.

Thongs, a 32-year-old also faced immense outrage on social media for her plus-size appearance. Users criticized her, but she delivered a strong statement, she grabbed the title.

“I am sorry to disappoint all the haters, but I am that type of girl,” Jenelle Thongs stated through a video she shared on social media.

The video was published on the official Facebook page of Miss Trinidad and Tobago, where the winner of Miss Congeniality also extended her gratitude for all the wishes she has been receiving from her fans on social media.

She stated that the event was incredible and she had an amazing time performing on the stage. Notably, social media users under the comment section of the post, came ahead to support their favourite and stopped the hatred.

A user in support of Jenelle Thongs stated, "I'm not from Trinidad this breaks my heart. how do some of your own Trinidadians treat her like this she is so beautiful. I will cheer you on Miss Trinidad, we outsiders watching and reading your comments."

Another user praised her self-esteem and confidence as she wrote, "That's my baby girl... their negativity would never phase her. She knows how to carry herself. Proud of you always Jenelle Thongs Miss Trinidad and Tobago."

The award was presented to Jenelle Thongs on 14th November 2024 during the preliminary rounds at the event. The Miss Congeniality award is presented to one of the kindest, and most helpful candidates in every season.

The final event, however, is set to take place today in Mexico where pageants from across different countries will compete for the ultimate title. The final event will feature pageants from across the world participating in several rounds to ultimately grab the final title.

At the end of the event Sheynnis Palacios will crown her successor who will wear the crown for the next session. This year the event is taking place in Mexico which also marks the first time since 2007 that the event is taking place in the country.