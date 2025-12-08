Around 7,000 passengers arrive in St Kitts aboard three cruise ships

Two ships from Norwegian Cruise Line, the Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Gem, carried a total of 6,177 passengers to St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Around 7,000 passengers arrived in St Kitts and Nevis after three cruise ships docked at Port Zante simultaneously on Sunday. The vessels included the Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Gem and Azamara arrived in the country, offering magnificent travel experience to the visitors.

Two ships from the Norwegian Cruise Line have arrived in St Kitts and Nevis as the Norwegian Getaway carried a total of 3,887 passengers. On the other hand, Norwegian Gem carried a total of 2,290 passengers in St Kitts and Nevis. Both these ships welcomed a total of 6,177 passengers in the country.

On the other hand, the Azamara Onward arrived at Port Zante with a total of 655 passengers. Notably, the ship arrived in St Kitts and Nevis from St. John in the United States Virgin Islands. The vessel will spend Monday in Charlestown, Nevis as it will visit the country from St Kitts, making it an appealing vessel for travellers.

The Norwegian Gem which arrived from Antigua is docked at St Kitts. On the other hand, the Norwegian Getaway came from St. Maarten and the cruise ship will be on its way to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Most of the 6,900 passengers and scores of crew members came ashore, enhancing the cruise offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

On Saturday, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed two cruise ships with 6,326 passengers in one day. The ships included Princess Cruises' Enchanted Princes which was on a 14 day round trip Circle Caribbean. It arrived early Saturday morning from Fort Lauderdale, Florida with 3,481 passengers.

The second cruise of the day was Costa Frascinosa of Costa Cruises which docked at Port Zante with 2,845 passengers. The vessel arrived from its home-port in Guadeloupe and its next port of call is Road Town, Tortola. The ships offered a great experience to the tourists from across the globe.