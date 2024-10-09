Grenada: PM Mitchell touched by little girl’s wish on his 46th birthday

Grenada: A little girl named Kalyssa Phillip extended her heartfelt birthday wish to Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on his 46th Birthday. PM Mitchell shared the video on his social media while expressing gratitude to the little girl.

Phillip notably sang a ‘Happy Birthday Song’ for the Prime Minister, dressed in her school uniform. PM Mitchell noted that he will remember this special wish for years to come and extended thanks to the little girl.

Kalyssa Phillip wishing Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on his 46th Birthday

“Thank You Kalyssa Phillip for your sweet serenade. I will cherish this for years to come,” wrote the Prime Minister.

This special wish from the young girl seemed to be a respectful gesture towards the Prime Minister and celebrating along with him on his special day.

The Prime Minister of Grenada celebrated his birthday on 8th October 2024 and received several wishes and presents from his fellow ministers in the federation. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell notably received a birthday surprise from the High Commission of the UK and shared the video of the same over his social media.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on his 46th Birthday

The birthday present included a beautiful musical card in which a birthday cake was carved out in between the cards. The Prime Minister was then seen raising glasses and hailed a warm thank you to all the distinguished guests from the UK High Commission.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell who stepped in as the prime Minister of Grenada in June 2022 has been doing his best since then for the enhancement of the Grenadians. The official Facebook page of the Office of Prime Minister of Grenada, paid a special tribute to his efforts on his birthday as they shared a video highlighting, the work he has done for the island.

“Prime Minister, as you step into this new year, may the challenges ahead become opportunities to further ignite positive change and inspire those around you,” the social media post read.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister received warm wishes from his citizens and other authorities including the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Ron Redhead, and many more over social media.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on his 46th Birthday Minister Ron Redhead shared a beautiful portrait of the Prime Minister over his social media and extended his wishes to the Prime Minister.

Dr Joslyn Peter, a social media user working at the Ministry of Tourism of Grenada wrote a heartfelt message for the PM and extended her deep wishes to him.

“Happy birthday, Honourable Dickon Mitchell. May God continue to bless you abundantly. Your leadership and humility have been a great source of inspiration for the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petit Martinique. Your unwavering dedication and commitment to helping others have not gone unnoticed. You have been instrumental in our nation's growth and development, and your service to the people is commendable. Grenada admires and appreciates your extraordinary leadership. Here's to another year of overcoming challenges and reaching new heights. May your birthday be as remarkable as you are,” Joslyn Peter wrote.

Another user named Cynthia Branche on social media said, “Happy birthday to you, Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, blessings, may God continue to keep n guide in every step of your journey, so you can continue the work that is placed upon you to do in Jesus name have a wonderful n enjoyable day.”