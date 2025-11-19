Eight cruise ships to dock at Port Zante this week

The Azamara Quest and Coral Princess will berth at Port Zante, while the Star Pride anchors in Basseterre Harbour on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of eight cruise ships will dock at Port Zante over the next four days in St Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the cruise season. Two ships including the Spirit of Discovery and the Adventure of the Seas docked on Sunday with over 5000 passengers in one day.

The cruise ships that are berthing on Wednesday will be AIDABLU, Brilliance of the Seas and Enchanted Princess. The Marella Explorer II will be the lone ship to berth at Port Zante on November 20, and the Renaissance docks on November 21.

Most of the passengers and scores of crew members came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restauranteurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy.

Passengers shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante, while others went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St. Kitts via taxis and the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Others made stops went at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik, Black Rocks, sea and sun bathing at the popular beaches and walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including - The Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

Others went to Mount Liamuiga and to Black Rocks including enjoying the trails, snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gambling and shopping. Passengers also patronized the local bars and ate at places on the island.

Passengers will also plan their island tours and make stops at Bloody River, Caribelle Batik/Romney Manor, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, the Eco Park and Black Rocks. Others went sea and sun bathing to the popular beaches and walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest.

The Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral and Independence Square.