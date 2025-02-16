Kittitian Mikyle Louis hits fourth first class century against Trinidad in West Indies Champs

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also hailed his performance and lauded him for representing St Kitts and Nevis on several global stages.

St Kitts and Nevis: Mikyle Louis scripted history for St Kitts and Nevis by scoring his fourth-first class century in the West Indies Championships on Friday. At Warner Park, he achieved the milestone for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and made the team score 433 runs in their first innings against Trinidad and Tobago.

The match started on February 12, 2025, where Trinidad and Tobago played two innings and scored 529 runs in first innings with loss of 5 wickets and 191 runs in the second innings with the loss of 3 wickets.

However, the partnership between Mikyle Louis and Kadeem Henry at the opening wicket made the team win the match. Henry made his maiden first class century and supported Louis in the match against Trinidad and Tobago. With the partnership, both the players have shattered many records in test cricket. The first record included the 152-run opening that was scored by Montcin Hodge and Kieran Powell who are also celebrated players of West Indies team.

They have scored these partnerships in the respective years of 2020 and 2022. In addition to that, they also went closer to the record of 290-run partnership. The partnership was seen between Richie Richardson and Livingstone Lawrence in 1984, adding another significant chapter in the cricket history of the Hurricanes.

As per the scores in the match, Louis hit 13 fours and two sixes and scored a great score of 110 runs off 210 deliveries. On the other hand, Henry made his maiden first-class test century with 11 fours and three sixes and scored 100 runs off 322 deliveries.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also hailed his performance and lauded him for representing St Kitts and Nevis on several global stages.

In June 2024, Mikyle Louis was named in the squad for the test cricket series between West Indies and England. PM Drew congratulated him for being the first Kittitian to have been selected in the Windies cricket team.