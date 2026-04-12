Antigua and Barbuda to get new Cricket West Indies performance hub

The multi-million-dollar project will include elite training facilities, a sports tourism hub, and the renamed “4 Knights Oval”, aiming to boost cricket development and economic growth.

Antigua and Barbuda: The campus of the Cricket West Indies is set to be established in Antigua and Barbuda, aiming to position the nation as the premier high-performance cricket hub in the Americas.

The campus will serve as a world-class, integrated cricket and sports tourism development that will enhance the sports infrastructure in Antigua and Barbuda. The decision is seen as a major and strategic investment in sports development, tourism diversification, youth advancement and economic growth.

The CWI campus will be developed as a 20-acre, fully integrated ecosystem and will be anchored by Cricket West Indies. It will combine elite cricket training, sports science, tourism experiences, and commercial activity in a single, dynamic location.

The approved project will also include a state-of-the-art High Performance Centre (HPC) which will consist of indoor training nets, advanced analytics, fitness facilities and a sports science and recovery lab.

It will be a refurbished international cricket venue that will be renamed the “4 Knights Oval”. The stadium will feature the West Indies Cricket Experience Museum, offering immersive, and interactive exhibits. It will also celebrate the rich cricket legacy of West Indies and Antigua and Barbuda altogether.

It will also serve as the administrative headquarters for Cricket West Indies and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The stadium will include a remote TV production facility, full-time Cricket Academy and High School and a cricket-themed business hotel and player residence.

The stadium will also cater to teams, athletes and visitors. There will also be availability of recreational sports facilities, including padel, pickleball, basketball and football courts.

The development is expected to:

• Significantly boost sports tourism arrivals and long-stay visitors

• Create new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities

• Enhance Antigua and Barbuda’s international brand as a premier sports destination

• Drive foreign direct investment and economic diversification

• Generate revenue through data monetization, broadcasting, and events

The project will be rolled out in phases, with major components scheduled for completion between 2026 and 2030, subject to ongoing funding and partnership arrangements. Prime Minister Browne described the approval as a “defining moment” in the country’s development:

This project places Antigua and Barbuda at the center of global cricket development while unlocking new economic opportunities for our people. It is a bold step toward building a modern, diversified economy rooted in our strengths.

Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with regional and international partners to ensure the successful execution of the project.