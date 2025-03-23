Buju Banton becomes first reggae artist to headline Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas

Buju Banton will make history as the first reggae artist to headline Planet Hollywood, showcasing Jamaican culture on the global stage.

Jamaican reggae legend Buju Banton is all set to perform in a concert at Planet Hollywood, which is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. He became the first reggae artist to headline the event and etched history by representing the Caribbean Island on the global stage.

He will entertain the audience with his reggae music and enhance the global reach of the music industry in Jamaica, enhancing their cultural impact. Buju is considered a well-known artist in the Caribbean region due to his contribution to the music industry with hits such as Champion, Untold Stories, and other tracks from his latest album, “Born for Greatness."

Buju Banton reacted to the update and said that this is more than a concert. He said that this is a celebration of reggae music, as he will be going to perform on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Buju Banton will embark on the tours to the West Coast in June 2025, as the dates and schedules for the same have been released. The concerts of the reggae artist will invite immersive celebrations of Caribbean musical heritage and other vibrant performances in different venues.

Firstly, he will perform in Los Angeles and become the first artist to perform from Jamaica on the global stage. It is considered a historic moment for the reggae genre as a whole, as it will shed light on the influence of the genre on the global stage. The show will also celebrate the enduring legacy of the artist.

His career has spanned over three decades with his dancehall anthems such as “Champion" and “Batty Rider." The tracks such as “Untold Stories” and “Destiny” also contributed to his music industry, enhancing his cultural presence across the globe.

Concert goers will be filled with both nostalgia and fresh energy, providing a perfect blend of his classic hits alongside tracks from his latest projects.