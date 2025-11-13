Two cruise ships dock at Port Zante, brings 5,600 passengers

The passengers came ashore and explored the natural offerings of St Kitts and Nevis, soaking up the experience of the Caribbean.

St Kitts and Nevis: Two cruise ships have been docked at Port Zante with 5,600 passengers on Wednesday (November 12, 2025). Mein Schiff II and Celebrity Apex arrived in St Kitts and Nevis and enhanced the economic activities for locals.

They booked taxis, tour operators and tried local food of the country, embracing the rich culture and tradition.

Passengers also shopped at Port Zante and enhanced their experiences in the winter season 2025/2026 in St Kitts and Nevis. Through this, economic activities have been increased at Port Zante, providing opportunities to the people who are seeking peace and harmony in the culture of the Caribbean.

The Mein Schiff II arrived from St. Maarten with a total of 2,487 passengers. The cruise ship left late afternoon for the Dominican Republic and enhanced the cruise activities at Port Zante. Celebrity Apex docked in St Kitts with around 2,765 passengers as the cruise ship arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

After that, they left for Orlando, Florida, where it will be offering great opportunities to the tourists.

Notably, a total of three cruise ships arrived in St Kitts on Tuesday, bringing over 12,000 passengers simultaneously. They booked the taxis and offered great economic activities to the local citizens, vendors, business owners and other people at Port Zante.

St Kitts and Nevis has also predicted to welcome around 1,00,000 passengers in this cruise season, aiming to enhance the cruise activities. Several inaugural calls have also been predicted for St Kitts and Nevis.

The Carnival Pride, operated by Carnival Cruise Line, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc visited St. Kitts' Port Zante on Saturday with 2,048 passengers onboard.

The Spirit-class cruise ship, home-ported in Baltimore, Maryland in the United States is on a 14-day round trip to the Southern Caribbean. Stops have been made in St. Thomas, St. Maarten and St. Kitts. The ship berths in Aruba on Monday, Curacao on Tuesday, Grand Turk on the 13th and returns to Baltimore on November 16th.